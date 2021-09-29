U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.75
    +25.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,328.00
    +153.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,881.00
    +116.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.20
    +11.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.68
    -0.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.20
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1670
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.25
    +3.49 (+18.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2620
    -0.2180 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,454.79
    +740.89 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.73
    -7.42 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,075.44
    +47.34 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Senior management change at Concentric AB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bessant has decided to leave his position as Senior Vice President of Europe and Rest of the World. His last day with the Company will be 29 September 2021, when John Beadsworth, formerly the Managing Director of Concentric Birmingham & Pune, will assume his position on an interim basis. The work to recruit a permanent successor is underway.

David Bessant commented, "My journey with Concentric has been enjoyable and I would like to thank the team for all their support over the last 12 years."

David Woolley, CEO of Concentric, commented, "Ever since joining Concentric in 2009, Dave has made a significant contribution to our Group, firstly as CFO and latterly as SVP and we all wish him every success for the future. We expect to announce a permanent successor in the near future."

This information is of the type that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 29 September, 2021.

For additional information please contact: David Woolley, Telephone - +44-121-445 6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/senior-management-change-at-concentric-ab,c3423113

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3423113/1474360.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-management-change-at-concentric-ab-301387547.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Exp

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Micron Shares Tumble as Chip Outlook Disappoints

    The chip company’s guidance suggests that the good times, which have lasted for the past year, could be coming to an end for now.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • China Targets Evergrande Risks With $1.55 Billion Bank Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped in to buy a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group as it seeks to limit contagion in the financial sector from the embattled property developer.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureEvergrand

  • China Evergrande to sell $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Scrambling to avoid defaulting on its debts, cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. Shengjing Bank, one of the main lenders to Evergrande, had demanded that all net proceeds from the disposal be used to settle the financial liabilities of the property developer due to the lender, Evergrande said in an exchange filing. That requirement suggests that Evergrande, which missed a bond interest payment last week, will be unable to use the funds for other purposes such as another interest payment to offshore bondholders of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

  • Swiss markets watchdog approves first crypto assets fund

    Switzerland's financial markets supervisor said on Wednesday it had approved the country's first fund that invests primarily in crypto assets. The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorised under "other funds for alternative investments" with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said in a statement. Crypto assets are based on the blockchain or distributed ledger technology.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I didn’t have a car for 7 years, and I was homeless. I’m still worried

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. Having a worthy financial goal will give you something solid to focus on, instead of a blank canvas of what could happen in the future.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Morgan Stanley bets big on Bitcoin

    American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has reported the acquisition of around 30,000 shares in the investment vehicle Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 6.4% Today

    The market news today is that stocks overall are down and growth stocks are being hit harder than most. One of the biggest reasons the market is down today is because interest rates are on the rise. Higher interest rates can mean slower growth for the economy overall, which is why markets react when rates rise.