Senior refundable tax credit revived, measure would give $68M in housing savings

DENVER (KDVR) — Housing has been at the forefront of many Colorado legislators’ agendas during this year’s session, and on Friday, the Colorado House passed a measure that would create a refundable tax credit for eligible seniors.

The measure passed overwhelmingly: 62 of the House’s 64 representatives voted for the bill. The bill would reinstate a refundable income tax credit for tax year 2024 for older adults with incomes under $75,000 who have not claimed a homestead property tax exemption. The tax credit was previously available in the 2022 tax year.

More than 20K landlords now licensed in Denver

“The senior homestead property tax exemption is a helpful tool for seniors, who largely survive on a fixed income, afford housing, but senior renters also deserve assistance,” said Rep. Bob Marshall, a Democrat representing Highlands Ranch. “Renters are especially vulnerable to rising costs, with nearly 35% of Colorado seniors concerned over paying next month’s rent. This legislation works to ensure that all Colorado seniors, regardless if they rent or own their home, can benefit from tax relief.”

In a social media post following the House vote, Marshall said the measure makes finances more fair for Coloradans over 65 years old.

“We have the senior homestead tax exemption for those over 65 who owned their home for >10 yrs. But those who rent or move? NADA,” Marshall wrote on social media. “I’m one of the most fiscally conservative reps in the state house. But I will always fight to ensure laws are fair. Providing a tax break to seniors for their housing should be for ALL seniors, not just those who own their home.”

That rate was reported by the health and finance advisor company HelpAdvisor, which used Census data to determine each state’s rate. Colorado topped the company’s list of states whose residents over the age of 65 are concerned about paying next month’s rent, leading West Virginia (31.1%), Georgia (30.5%) and Mississippi (30.1%).

Under the proposed bill, Colorado’s residents over 65 years old will receive a refundable tax credit depending on their income and taxpayer filing status.

According to the Colorado House Democrats, for single filers with income up to $25,000, the maximum credit amount would be $800. For taxpayers who could file jointly but choose to file separately, the maximum credit amount would be $400 per filer. For every $500 of income above the income threshold for single taxpayers, the credit is reduced by $8 for single filers and by $4 for married taxpayers filing jointly or separately.

Additionally, taxpayers who qualify for a property tax, rent assistance grant or heat assistance grant and have income under $75,000 for single filers or $125,000 for joint filers may receive the maximum credit amount without the income-based reductions.

Story continues

Bennet comments on pro-Palestine protests at colleges

“Housing affordability is a priority for Colorado Democrats, which is why we’re prioritizing this bill to save our seniors nearly $68 million on housing,” said Rep. Mike Weissman, a Democrat representing portions of Aurora, in a release. “Rental prices have skyrocketed in the last few years, making it nearly impossible for seniors on fixed incomes to keep up. We’re reviving the refundable income tax credit for seniors, especially those who rent their homes so that older Coloradans can continue to afford to call our state home.”

According to the Colorado House Democrats, the senior housing income tax credit previously supported almost 90,000 Coloradans over the age of 65 who did not benefit from the senior homestead tax exemption.

The bill will next head to Senate committees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.