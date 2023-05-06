A senior software engineer dies after falling from the 14th floor of Google's NYC headquarters

Google's headquarters in Manhattan, New York. Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

A software engineer died after falling from the 14th floor of Google's headquarters, NYPD confirmed.

Police responded to a 911 call on Thursday reporting an unconscious person lying on the ground.

The 31-year-old senior software engineer's name is being withheld pending family notification.

A 31-year-old senior software engineer has died after falling from the 14th floor of Google's New York City office building, the New York Post first reported.

The police responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, reporting an unconscious person lying on the ground at 111 Eighth Avenue on West 15th Street in Manhattan, the New York Police Department confirmed to Insider.

The name of the engineer hasn't been released pending family notification, the NYPD said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Google didn't immediately respond to Insider's multiple requests for comment, made outside normal working hours.

The New York Post reported in February the death of another Google employee which police said was by apparent suicide in an apartment located not far from Google's offices. The family organized a GoFundMe page in his honor.

According to the US Bureau of Statistics, there were 307 workplace-related deaths by suicide in 2019, the highest level on record.

Amid layoffs sweeping the tech industry in recent months, Google employees were also impacted.

Google parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced on January 20 the company was laying off 6% of its workforce – 12,000 workers.

Hundreds of the impacted workers took to social media such as LinkedIn to express their feelings. Many shared their dismay for the way the layoffs had been conducted.

Read the original article on Business Insider