Senior Vice President Deirdre O'Brien has sold 54,732 shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $168.91 per share, resulting in a total value of $9,245,478.12.Deirdre O'Briens recent sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 135,687 shares and has not purchased any shares.The insider transaction history for Apple Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and 17 insider sells during this period.

Senior Vice President Deirdre O'Brien Sells 54,732 Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL)

On the day of the sale, shares of Apple Inc were trading at $168.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $2,619,869.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.43, which is above the industry median of 23.7 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $178.68, Apple Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Apple Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a global technology leader that designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, wearables, and home entertainment devices. The company also offers a variety of related services such as its digital content stores, cloud services, and payment solutions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information.

