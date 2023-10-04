On October 3, 2023, Deirdre O'brien, Senior Vice President of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), sold 65,536 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 132,630 shares and purchased none.



Deirdre O'Brien is a key figure at Apple Inc, holding the position of Senior Vice President. She has been with the company for over three decades, contributing significantly to its growth and success. Her role involves overseeing the company's retail and online stores, making her an integral part of Apple's operations.



Apple Inc is a multinational technology company known for its innovative products and services. The company designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. It also sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.



The insider's selling activity can often provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects. In the case of Apple Inc, the insider's selling activity has been quite significant over the past year, with 13 insider sells and no insider buys.



Senior Vice President Deirdre O'Brien Sells 65,536 Shares of Apple Inc

The above image shows the trend of insider selling at Apple Inc. The consistent selling by the insider could be interpreted in various ways. It could indicate that the insider believes the company's stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a personal financial decision unrelated to the company's performance.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, Apple Inc's shares were trading at $172.11, giving the company a market cap of $2,695.341 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.97, which is higher than the industry median of 21.61 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



The price-to-GF-Value ratio of Apple Inc is 0.98, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $176.36.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's selling activity at Apple Inc, coupled with the company's current valuation, suggests that the stock is fairly valued at the moment. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.



