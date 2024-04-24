Senior Vice President Valerie Jabbar Sells 15,000 Shares of The Kroger Co (KR)

Senior Vice President Valerie Jabbar has sold 15,000 shares of The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $55.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $832,800.The Kroger Co, with a market cap of $40.51 billion, is one of the world's largest grocery retailers. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price-impact warehouses under various banner names. Kroger also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for The Kroger Co shows a pattern of 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

The Kroger Co's shares were trading at $55.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.96, which is above the industry median of 16.34 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $48.23, The Kroger Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

