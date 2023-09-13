Senior VP of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Picks Up 12% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) should definitely note that the Senior VP, William Shea, recently paid US$6.34 per share to buy US$190k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 12%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Shea is the biggest insider purchase of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.14. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders own 48% of the company, worth about US$217m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. That's what I like to see! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

