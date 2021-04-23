U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.00
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,762.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,783.75
    +33.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.60
    +15.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.53
    +0.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2058
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    +0.86 (+4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3882
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8940
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,382.43
    -4,355.12 (-8.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.40
    -115.66 (-9.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.87
    -33.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Sennheiser's Ambeo soundbar now supports Sony 360 Reality Audio

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Sennheiser has rolled out a firmware update for the Ambeo soundbar, which brings Sony's 360 Reality Audio support to the device. Sony introduced the technology at CES 2019, where it demonstrated how it can create an immersive experience by placing individual tracks on a 360-degree sphere "around" the listener. It can make the drums sound like they're coming from behind the listener, for instance, while the song's vocals are coming from either side. 

When Sony introduced the technology, though, it only worked with its then-flagship WH-1000XM3 headphones. Its availability has only expanded to a handful of other devices since then, but Sony revealed at CES this year that it's working with other phone and audio equipment makers to make 360 Reality Audio available on more devices. 

While Ambeo now supports the technology, it can't magically turn any song into an immersive listening experience. Listeners will only be able to take advantage of the new feature if they have access to Tidal HiFi or Amazon Music HD, which are the streaming services' pricier subscription tiers. Another option is nugs.net, a service that focuses on on-demand live music streaming. Further, Ambeo owners will only be able to enjoy 360 Reality Audio content through their soundbar if it's streamed via Google Chromecast.

