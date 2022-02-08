U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System Named Science and Medical Category Finalist in 2022 Edison Awards Program

Seno Medical
·3 min read

Imagio® Breast Imaging System

Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System has been named a finalist in the 2022 Edison Awards competition in the Science and Medical category and Diagnostics sub-category.

San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System has been named a finalist in the 2022 Edison Awards competition in the Science and Medical category and Diagnostics sub-category.

The Edison Awards program is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. Past winners have included Fortune 500s, small start-ups, and everything in between, and the program celebrates the spirit of extraordinary innovator Thomas Edison. Expert reviewers from around the world, in conjunction with the Edison Award Steering Committee, reviewed over 350 nominations and determined Imagio® to be among the most elite submissions to be considered for the annual competition. Final winners will be announced in April.

Seno’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Umbel, commented, “We are honored to be considered amongst some of the greatest innovating companies of our time. We truly believe that Imagio® can make a difference in both diagnostic confidence and patient experiences.”

Breast biopsy procedures caused by false-positive diagnostic assessments in the United States cost the healthcare system more than $2 billion per year.[i] Seno’s Imagio® technology could mitigate that with its non-invasive OA/US technology to help physicians better differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions in real time, helping providers characterize and differentiate masses that may—or may not—require more invasive diagnostic evaluation.

The company’s OA/US technology combines laser optics and grayscale ultrasound to provide fused functional and anatomical breast imaging. The opto-acoustic images provide a unique blood map in and around breast masses, while the ultrasound provides a traditional anatomical image. Through the appearance or absence of two hallmark indicators of cancer – angiogenesis and deoxygenation – Seno Medical has shown that the Imagio® OA/US Breast Imaging System will be a more effective tool to help radiologists confirm or rule out malignancy compared to traditional diagnostic imaging modalities – without exposing patients to potentially harmful ionizing radiation (x-rays) or contrast agents. In addition to the novel imaging provided by the Imagio® System, Seno includes an artificial intelligence (AI) decision-support tool (the SenoGram®) to aid physicians in interpreting the new images that, along with training and certification, helps radiologists make the transition from ultrasound alone to OA/US imaging.

The system is indicated for use by trained and qualified healthcare providers to evaluate palpable and non-palpable breast abnormalities in adult patients who are referred for diagnostic imaging breast work-up following clinical presentation or other imaging examinations such as screening mammography.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to the development and commercialization of a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Approved by the US FDA in January 2021, Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. To learn more about Seno Medical’s OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit www.SenoMedical.com.

###

[i] Vlahiotis A, Griffin B, Stavros AT, Margolis J. Analysis of utilization patterns and associated costs of the breast imaging and diagnostic procedures after screening mammography. Clinicoeconomics Outcomes Res 2018;10:157-167.

Attachment

CONTACT: Tom Umbel Seno Medical (210) 615-6501 tumbel@senomedical.com


