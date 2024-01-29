Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc's (NYSE:ST) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 28th of February. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Sensata Technologies Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Sensata Technologies Holding was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 83.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Sensata Technologies Holding Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2022, the dividend has gone from $0.44 total annually to $0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Sensata Technologies Holding's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.4% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Sensata Technologies Holding's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sensata Technologies Holding that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Sensata Technologies Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

