Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 22nd of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Sensata Technologies Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Sensata Technologies Holding's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Sensata Technologies Holding Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Sensata Technologies Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. However, Sensata Technologies Holding's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Sensata Technologies Holding that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

