U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    -105.50 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,267.00
    -799.00 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,098.00
    -409.50 (-3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.60
    -46.50 (-2.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.43
    +7.33 (+7.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.30
    +50.90 (+2.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.83 (+3.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0138 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8660
    -0.1110 (-5.61%)
     

  • Vix

    36.55
    +7.74 (+26.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0184 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9540
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,635.39
    -3,207.82 (-8.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.30
    -68.07 (-7.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.64
    -213.54 (-2.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

Sense Becomes a Global Underwriter of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

·3 min read

The CandE Awards Recognize Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Sense, the market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform solutions for recruiting, is a Global Underwriter for the 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"We've been watching Sense for a few years now and they most certainly have developed fast, personalized hiring at scale. We're so excited to have them as one of our generous Global Underwriters this year," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Our mission is all about elevating, promoting, and sustaining a quality candidate experience. Sense's platform helps companies accelerate hiring, all while delivering a personalized candidate experience, which is critical in today's talent marketplace. We're so grateful for their support."

"Our annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience and how they deliver it to their job seekers, which is such a competitive differentiator today," continued Grossman. "Sense's support helps make the Candidate Experience Awards happen and we are thrilled to receive their ongoing industry leadership."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"The Candidate Experience Awards (CandE) is an extremely well-respected industry awards program and we are excited to be involved in this year's process," said Anil Dharni, CEO and Co-Founder at Sense. "We are on a mission to facilitate a seamless and personalized candidate experience - aligning closely with what the CandE's represent. It is an honor to be the Global Underwriter for this year's CandE benchmark research program."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Sense

Sense is a leading AI-powered talent engagement and communication platform that helps recruiting and talent teams to personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the recruiting process. More than 600 organizations including Sears, Dell, Kindred Healthcare, and Kelly Services rely on Sense to help accelerate hiring, strengthen their employment brand and exceed recruiting targets - all while delivering a personalized candidate experience. Developed in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in staffing and software, Sense ranks #1 on G2 in the Candidate Relationship Management Software category and has raised capital from Softbank, Avataar Venture Partners, GV, and Accel. Connect @Sense_HQ and www.sensehq.com.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness, and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media Contact:
Kevin Grossman
831-419-6810
330349@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sense-becomes-a-global-underwriter-of-2022-talent-board-candidate-experience-awards-benchmark-research-program-301488809.html

SOURCE Talent Board

