Sense Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

·3 min read

The CandE Awards recognize organizations that deliver exceptional recruiting, hiring, and candidate experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Sense, a platform that makes it easy for hiring teams to automate and manage their entire recruiting process, has returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2023 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"Sense understands how important it is for employers to automate repetitive recruiting tasks while still delivering personalized hiring at scale. We're so excited to have them again as one of our generous Global Underwriters," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Our mission is all about elevating, promoting, and sustaining a quality candidate experience, and Sense's platform helps companies do this and more, which is critical in today's talent marketplace. We're so grateful for their support."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,350 global employers and 1.4 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. 

"We're proud to partner with the Talent Board because we share a philosophy — that today's candidates deserve a personalized experience at each stage of their hiring journey to ensure they find opportunities where they are productive and successful," said Anil Dharni, CEO and Co-Founder at Sense. "We're looking forward to continuing our partnership as a Global Underwriter for the 2023 global benchmark research program."

Additional information about the 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Sense

Sense delivers a leading AI-powered talent engagement platform that helps recruiting and talent teams personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the recruiting process. More than 800 organizations including Adecco, Coca Cola, Dell, Hormel, Kelly Services, Kindred Healthcare, and Sony rely on Sense to accelerate hiring, strengthen their employment brand and exceed recruiting targets - all while delivering a personalized candidate experience. For more information, visit www.sensehq.com.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness, and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media contact:
Kevin Grossman
354471@email4pr.com
8314196810

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sense-returns-as-a-global-underwriter-of-2023-talent-board-candidate-experience-awards-benchmark-research-program-301756545.html

SOURCE Talent Board

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.