Sensedia APIX open for registration

·2 min read

LONDON and SÃO PAULO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APIX one of the world's largest API business events, is open for registration. Hosted by multinational API technology company Sensedia, the 2022 event offers free online sessions on 29 June, followed by an in-person experience hosted at the World Trade Center, São Paulo, Brazil, on 30 June.

Lucas Tempestini, Sensedia
Lucas Tempestini, Sensedia

APIX offers access to four simultaneous tracks, presented from the UK, Brazil, US and Mexico, with eight hours of scheduled events and 40+ presentations from world-renowned experts.

On 29 June, online attendees can access rich, interactive content and global live streaming, and on 30 June, attendees have access to exclusive content, networking rooms, one-on-one conversations with specialists, and the opportunity to exchange knowledge with IT professionals who leverage digital transformation in their companies.

Based upon three pillars, the event:

  • Shares knowledge about best practice and strategies for integrations, APIs, Microservices and technology

  • Inspires delegates with digital stories that reveal how APIs and Microservices deliver  business results, from leveraging the Ecosystem innovation to unlocking valuable data and preparing more pluggable enterprises

  • Hears from leaders who discuss the future of a more open and connected world and what's  needed to embrace more agile business models and ecosystems.

UK speakers include:

  • Michelle Kearns, Boots Ireland, covering the role of technology in the healthcare sector

  • Isabel Pitt, Zopa Bank, Bronwyn Boyle, Mambu, and Claire Barrett, APIs First, discussing women in IT

  • Tadas Bakutis, Connect Pay, Elliott Locke, Abroaden, and Patricia Haynes, Zopa, explaining how fintechs are shaping the future of finance

  • Yuri Poletto, the Open & Embedded Insurance Observatory, explaining why every company will be an insurtech.

There are also UK sessions on Open Education and digital transformation in higher education and Open Finance powering the financial future.

This year's expert line up is available on the events page. Register here

"APIX gives attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest API technologies and best practices to enhance openness, flexibility and agility in their organisations," comments Lucas Tempestini, Sensedia's head of marketing.

APIX
Launched in Brazil in 2015, each year APIX gains more global support.  In 2021, over 1600 people from different nations participated.

Sensedia
Sensedia has offices in Brazil, the UK, Ireland, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and Lithuania. www.sensedia.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846374/Lucas_Tempestini.jpg

