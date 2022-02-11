U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

Sensedia revenue up 70% amid plans for US expansion

·2 min read

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensedia - a Brazilian multinational technology company specialising in APIs, has announced revenue growth of over 70% (R$ 130+ million) and its entry into the US market.

Kleber Bacili, left &amp; Marcilio Oliveira (PRNewsfoto/Sensedia Limited)
Kleber Bacili, left & Marcilio Oliveira (PRNewsfoto/Sensedia Limited)

In 2021, Sensedia grew rapidly; it exceeded its 55% business growth target, received investment of R$ 120 million from US company, Riverwood Capital, and increased employee numbers from 200 to 650, consolidating its position in Brazil, Latin America and Europe.

The adoption of e-commerce and marketplace digital platforms, electronic payments, digital wallets and Open Banking/Open Insurance helped drive the company's results - all these technologies use APIs as the main data integration tools.

While experiencing continued growth in Brazil, Sensedia's presence in Peru, Colombia, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and Lithuania - the latter a recognised global hub for fintechs and start-ups - also contributed to its success.

Sensedia hopes expansion into the US, continued growth in existing markets and establishing bases in new territories will boost its ambitious 2022 growth target to increase revenue by 100%.

Marcílio Oliveira, Sensedia's co-founder and Chief of Growth, comments: "Our solution solves a global problem. With Europe representing 25% and the US, 50% of the API management market, there are clear opportunities for growth. Brazil remains a key focus, but last year's investment and our extensive recruitment campaign means we can accelerate innovation and strengthen our international presence."

In Open Banking, Sensedia leads the way. The connectivity and integration expert is an advisor to Brazil's Central Bank, helping to define regulations and design technical interfaces so financial institutions can safely share data.

"It won't be long before every sector is 'open'; Brazil's health and education sectors are discussing governance and debating Open Health and Open Education," explains Kleber Bacili, Sensedia CEO and co-founder. "Our experience and work to improve Open Banking in Brazil means we are well-placed to help deliver solutions in LatAm, the US and EMEA, where each country has different 'open' drivers and regulatory stages."

About Sensedia

Sensedia helps companies become more digital, connected and open. Whether integrating channels, enabling partner ecosystems or creating modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures, innovative companies rely upon Sensedia for API and microservices management, to provide expert services and rapidly integrate their legacy systems. For the fourth year running, Sensedia is included in Brazil's Great Places To Work list. More information at www.sensedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744354/Sensedia_Limited.jpg

