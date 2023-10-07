'Senseless, maddening acts': City awarded $6 million to fight retail theft

Oct. 6—Riding off the high of record arrests and declining crime, the Bakersfield Police Department announced Friday it received $6 million in state grant funding to further combat retail theft.

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry said the money will go toward staffing, equipment and training for the department's Organized Retail Theft investigative unit.

"All dedicated to reducing theft in our community," he said.

Since February, the unit has made nearly 200 arrests and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen property. Those arrests, Terry insisted, were nearly all locals — people from Bakersfield.

This announcement comes as BPD reported gang shootings and homicides have each dropped by nearly 50% this year.

"We have already begun to see the fruits of this labor," said Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias, adding that he's seen a reduction in serious crimes at some of the city's commercial centers and an overall reduction in retail theft.

Several dozen people attended the ceremony, held outside the main entrance to Valley Plaza, where theft casts a pall over south Bakersfield and the storefronts that do business within it.

Ever-present issue

Theft is an ever-present issue for retailers. But in recent years, incidents in Bakersfield and across California have become more visible, brazen and violent.

"It seems like on a daily basis that we hear stories of businesses closing across communities across our state, across our country, specifically as a result of theft," Terry said.

Few locations serve as a better example of this than Valley Plaza, where iPhones, shoes, cars and even public benches have been past targets of theft.

In tandem with Economic Opportunity Area grants and entrepreneurship programs, city officials said that the passage of the Measure N tax in 2018, which funds public safety programs, has been monumental in curbing "senseless, maddening acts."

"Like smashing windows at 2 a.m.," Vice Mayor and Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales said. "It's maddening, it's frustrating and we all get it."

Story continues

In his closing remarks, Gonzales encouraged business owners to apply for the city's Business Security Improvement program, which awards up to $5,000 for property enhancements, such as new doors, locks and security cameras.

This comes a month after the Bakersfield Police's Organized Retail Theft unit arrested 17 people in connection to a two-week investigation that corralled 59 reported incidents among several department stores at Valley Plaza.

According to BPD, 178 stolen items were recovered in the operation, at a combined value of about $7,000. Suspects were arrested on various charges, including burglary, grand theft, shoplifting and outstanding warrants that preceded the investigation.

Human toll

Mall security said it's common to see groups of people rush into stores armed and leave with armloads of goods. Meanwhile, employees and shopkeepers at the mall are afraid to go on record or have their picture in the paper, for fear of being targeted.

"Folks take a risk in starting their own small businesses, to have a piece of the American dream," said Ward 7 Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur. "When you see anything that puts a risk to making your dreams a reality in the form of retail crime and theft, it really is heartbreaking."

Shopkeepers, who declined to give their full names for fear of being targeted, grumbled about police response time. Most reports for shoplifting and theft are to be reported online and can take a day or two before police inquire.

"We're trying to change that with our retail theft unit," Terry said.

Amelia, who declined to give her last name, helps run a small kiosk at Valley Plaza. She said she regularly sees customers carrying carts full of stolen merchandise — mostly clothes and smaller electronics. Her employers have warned staff not to film incidents, for fear of escalation.

"That's just a sad part of working here," she said. "I wouldn't want it happening to me."

Causes and penalties

Terry and the others link the thefts to a confluence of factors. Police response times notwithstanding — Terry acknowledged the city is "working hard to reduce" times — the mall is one of the largest in Kern County, with many entrances and exits. It sits opposite the on- and off-ramps to Highway 99, the city's main vein that connects it to other California cities.

Its location and size, Terry agreed, plays a big factor. "You have north and south escape routes through major thoroughfares," he said.

In the event someone is arrested, Terry said, fines have historically been too lenient, which increase the chance the perpetrator will repeat their crime. Meanwhile, charges are often dismissed over the course of court battles between the defendants and a system inundated with a high caseload.

Terry and others were adamant that through better funding and community involvement, the city's police department could better thwart theft. He complained that many businesses, when they are robbed, don't report it.

This makes it difficult, he explained, for police to return stolen merchandise they recover following an arrest.

"We know that some retailers and businesses have really taken a policy stance where they're not going to report it," Terry said. "That's really difficult for us to attack this issue holistically if we don't know where it's occurring."

Representatives from several of the major department stores and chain businesses were present for the event, standing alongside city officials and law enforcement.

"While we may be fierce competitors, this is one area where we work together, big and small, to support our local communities," said George Torres of J.C. Penney's asset protection team. "The retailers, we have come together in this important endeavor to combat organized retail crime."

Terry said he understands this issue is complex and bleeds into other issues of poverty, criminal justice and substance abuse and homelessness. And while the grant helps, money and police, under the best intentions, will never quell the root issues in one's community.

"I'm under no illusion that this is something that's going to disappear," Terry said.