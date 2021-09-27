U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,433.50
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,706.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.25
    -134.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.30
    +3.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    +1.41 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    +0.0390 (+2.67%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    +0.49 (+2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9030
    +0.2180 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,524.66
    +175.22 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.00
    -19.06 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.84
    -4.64 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

SenseOn nabs $20M for faster, more accurate cybersecurity detection and response via its 'triangulation' approach

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

As cybersecurity becomes a bigger and more complex problem for organizations, a startup aiming to increase its accuracy in fighting breaches -- by bringing in an ever-wider funnel of data and vantage points to identify issues -- is expanding its business.

SenseOn, which employs cloud-based, AI powered techniques for its so-called "triangulation" approach to the challenge of cybersecurity covering endpoints, networks and microservices, has picked up $20 million. The Series A is led by Eight Road Venutres, with MMC Ventures, Crane Venture Partners and Winton Ventures Limited -- all existing backers -- also participating. SenseOn -- not to be confused with cabinet security business Senseon -- previously raised $6.4 in a seed round of funding in 2019.

The funding is coming the back of very strong growth, both the bad and good kind.

The bad growth is the sort that we unfortunately hear about every day, in the form of cybersecurity breaches: SenseOn estimates that compromised records passed the 37 billion mark in 2020 -- up 141% over 2019.

The good growth is that SenseOn itself has been rising to the challenge for its customers, and as a result its own business has grown (in revenues and engagements) by over 350%. The London-based startup, founded and led by David Atkinson — who had previously been the commercial director for Darktrace and before that spent years pioneering new cybersecurity techniques at the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense as well as other military and government roles -- counts a number of financial services firms, consumer businesses and government organizations among its customers.

The problem that SenseOn has identified is that the world of security today has evolved to contain a plethora of point solutions, as well as differing approaches within those point solutions, to address different aspects of the cybersecurity challenge. While some of these are very effective, they are only taking on some of the battle, and if an organization wants to adopt the most secure policy, it might use a number of these in tandem, which in turn can slow down systems and response, or create other issues within them.

SenseOn's solution has been to build a system that essentially aims to do everything together, with some parts of the solution built by itself, and some parts integrating with other products.

Atkinson describes the approach not unlike "how a human analyst thinks" (which is why the AI aspect of the service, balancing different streams of information, is central to the approach). He also says it is similar to how a global positioning system works: "

the more satellites [a GPS] triangulates off, the more accurate it is."

And to borrow a little from Atkinson's previous role in the military (he's pictured here, on the right, in a helicopter in Afghanistan years ago), SenseOn is building not just weapons that security specialists can use to do their jobs better -- the platform and the apps -- but also ammunition -- in the form of data that SenseOn picks up and organizes -- to use with those weapons.

Acknowledging the fragmentation inherent in a lot of the most intelligent security technology point solutions, and tackling that by integrating different silos of information to create more complete pictures, is something that seems to be catching on. I'd also argue that it is a sign of the industry maturing, with possibly some distinct platforms emerging as a result.

Cybellum, which LG acquired last week, is taking the same approach but focusing specifically on automotive security (which itself is also very fragmented because of the multiple OEMs and technology systems involved). Others like ActZero are taking the same approach but specifically for one segment of the market, SMBs. Others are looking at specific pain points that result from the fragmentation, such as Secureframe with security compliance, Axonius with managing a plethora of endpoints, or vArmour with the challenges of working across multiple clouds.

Making a platform play is significantly more ambitious, in particular in a market with so many strong point solutions, but with a lot of traction already for SenseOn, it's a bet that investors want to take. “SenseOn is poised to become a global cybersecurity leader," said Alston Zecha of Eight Roads Ventures in a statement. "We have long looked for a company which coordinates detection intelligently across domains and can consolidate multiple tools into one solution. SenseOn does this and more. We are privileged to partner with such a thoughtful and high-integrity group as Dave and team.”

Recommended Stories

  • Delivery robot helps Singaporeans bring home groceries and packages

    New delivery robots in Singapore are helping residents living near a shopping centre with home deliveries. A robot named Camello, developed by tech company OTSAW, will bring the items to the resident's lift lobby at the appointed time.

  • Can football-playing robots beat the World Cup winners by 2050?

    The robot football league that is hoping to eventually beat the best human team in the world.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress; and more.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

    The buzzy eyewear brand is about to cash in on its hard work and its talent for being the poster child for what comes next.

  • Netflix Roster Teases More Than Plotlines in Fight With HBO

    (Bloomberg) -- “WandaVision,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” rank among the buzziest streaming hits of this year. Something else they have in common: None of them were on Netflix. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCovid-related delays made for a light roster of 2

  • Rates are still near historic lows, but these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    One mortgage pro says, "You’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage."

  • To Prevent Burnout, Stop Micromanaging and Give More Autonomy

    In this excerpt from The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It, author Jennifer Moss provides strategies for how employers can overcome micromanagement in order to keep employees from burning out. The post To Prevent Burnout, Stop Micromanaging and Give More Autonomy appeared first on Worth.

  • Quants Are Taking Over the World of Bonds in a Big Invesco Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- The quant revolution in fixed income is here at long last, if the latest Invesco Ltd. poll is anything to go by. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith the work-from-home era fueling a boom in electronic trading, the majority of investors in a $31 tri

  • How to Buy Ripple (XRP) Cryptocurrency

    One of the cryptocurrencies to sweep the digital money scene and garner investor interest is Ripple. Learn how to buy XRP on several different exchanges.

  • Binance to stop Singapore users buying or trading crypto on main platform

    Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said on Monday that users in Singapore would no longer be allowed buy and trade cryptocurrencies on its main platform, to comply with local regulation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) this month warned Binance.com that it could be in breach of local laws and should stop providing payment services to the city-state's residents. From Oct. 26, users in Singapore will no longer be able to deposit fiat currencies, or buy or spot-trade cryptocurrencies on the platform, Monday's statement said - a significant tightening of restrictions announced shortly after the MAS's statement.

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Funds to Pay Back Another $400 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCredit Suisse Group AG said it plans to return about $400 million to investors in supply-chain finance funds that invested in Greensill Capital products, the fifth such disbursement since the bank was forced to freeze

  • Central Banks Turning Slowly in Ending Pandemic’s Easy Money Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGlobal monetary policy looks set to stay super easy well into 2022 even as central banks edge closer to dialing back thei

  • Evergrande Worries Help Fuel Selloff at Chinese Developer Sunac

    Investors sold down securities after a leaked document showed a Sunac China Holdings unit asking for government help to ease its liquidity difficulties.

  • U.S Dollar Stays Solid, Posts Third Straight Weekly Gains

    Accordingly, economic data coming out of the US will likely impact the Dollar over the remainder of the month, with a batch of positive developments expected to put pressure on the central bank to change gears at its next interest rate decision on November 3

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Backer Dumps Shares, PBOC Vows Healthy Market: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China Evergrande Group’s major long-term backers is trying to minimize its exposure to the heavily indebted property developer in the event of its collapse.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureChinese Estates Holdings, a firm controlled by the bil

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months