Sensiba San Filippo LLP Announces DataBlend Partnership

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), one of the region's top 20 accounting firms, announced today a partnership with Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) leader DataBlend.

Together, SSF and DataBlend will help mid-market companies automate and modernize their finance and accounting (F&A) departments by streamlining integration across a variety of platforms, including, Sage Intacct, BlackLine, and countless financial management solutions and business applications.

DataBlend helps organizations integrate cloud and on-prem software applications to streamline data synching and workflow automation across the office of finance and accounting. DataBlend enables users to gain efficiencies through the elimination of manual, redundant, error-prone tasks with the goal of reducing implementation costs for the customer as close to zero as possible.

"This partnership expands our capabilities to serve our implementation customers and reflects our dedication to sourcing best-in-breed solutions for our expanding client base," says Consulting Partner Kevin Shives. "DataBlend automates and demystifies integrations for our customers while offering price transparency."

"DataBlend is proud to partner with Sensiba San Filippo" says CEO David Furth. "Together, we can serve clients with integrations that solve for data synching and automation challenges without high costs and complicated implementations."

About Sensiba San Filippo

With over 40 years of experience, certified B Corp accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax, and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across a variety of industries. As a member of Morison Global, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports clients' global business needs in over 80 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, SSF has offices in San Jose, Bend, Portland, and Fresno. For more information, visit ssfllp.com.

About DataBlend

DataBlend is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution designed exclusively for CFOs, controllers, and their teams. Companies use DataBlend's low code no code solution to collect and join data from multiple sources, build workflows (e.g. field to field mapping, pivot tables, and additional data transformations through virtually unlimited custom scripting possibilities), and schedule events so users are never without real-time data access. Visit https://datablend.com for more information.

