Sensirion Holding AG (VTX:SENS) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 42% of the company

If you want to know who really controls Sensirion Holding AG (VTX:SENS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sensirion Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sensirion Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Sensirion Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sensirion Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sensirion Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is EGS Beteiligungen AG with 11% of shares outstanding. 7-Industries Holding B.V. is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Felix Mayer holds about 5.5% of the company stock. Felix Mayer, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chairman of the Board.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sensirion Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Sensirion Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF958m, and insiders have CHF198m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sensirion Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

