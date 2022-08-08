Sensitive Data Discovery Market Worth $12.4 Billion By 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensitive Data Discovery Market size to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2020 to USD 12.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Various factors such as the growing need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data, increasing investments in data privacy with evolving regulations, and rise in remote workers and real-time data access are expected to drive the adoption of the sensitive data discovery solutions and services.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2014–2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units USD Million Market Value in 2020 USD 5.1 billion Forecast Value in 2026 USD 12.4 billion Segments covered Component, organization size, deployment mode, application, vertical, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA Companies covered IBM (US),Microsoft (US),Oracle (US), AWS (US), Proofpoint (US), Google (US), Micro Focus (UK), SolarWinds (US), PKWARE (US), Thales (France), Spirion (US), Egnyte (US), Netwrix (US), Varonis (US), Digital Guardian (US), Solix (US), Immuta (US), MENTIS (US), Ground Labs (US), Hitachi (Japan), Nightfall (US), Securiti (US), DataGrail (US), Dathena (Singapore), BigID (US), 1touch.io (US), and DataSunrise (US)

The Sensitive Data Discovery Market has witnessed several advancements in terms of solutions offered by the industry players. Sensitive data discovery solutions have evolved over the years and are used to automatically identify and protect sensitive data stored across the organization. The increasing demand to integrate data in business processes and derive actionable insights and changes during COVID-19 led in work dynamics increasing need for data utilization across verticals would provide opportunities for the market growth.

The Sensitive Data Discovery Market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The sensitive data discovery services include professional and managed services. The growth of services can be attributed to the increasing demand for deployment and integration services by end user to effectively integrate sensitive data discovery tools for gathering structured and unstructured data from multiple sources. Consulting services are expected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed as its adoption help businesses create the right sensitive data discovery strategy for moving toward the digital transformation initiative or finding the best-fit approach.

The compliance management application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the need of security teams to eliminate the risk of data breaches and maintain compliance with global regulatory mandates regarding data security, workplace security, and privacy. With the growing concern over security, every organization needs to comply with regulatory and legal reporting requirements to secure their data. Organizations must implement sensitive data discovery solutions to manage data and ensure compliance tasks are completed.

The BFSI vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Moreover, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare researchers and hospitals are dealing with enormous data, which has created a massive need for efficient sensitive data discovery and management. Sensitive data discovery solutions enable healthcare researchers to identify data sets that were traditionally impossible to handle.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The region is witnessing significant technological advancements in the sensitive data discovery space due to the presence of prominent sensitive data discovery vendors. The growth of the region can also be attributed to the growing focus of companies on investments for cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions which support real-time analytics. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increased take-up of digital technologies among consumers as well as businesses in key countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Players

Major vendors in the global Sensitive Data Discovery Market include IBM (US),Microsoft (US),Oracle (US), AWS (US), Proofpoint (US), Google (US), SolarWinds (US), Micro Focus (UK), PKWARE (US), Thales (France), Spirion (US), Egnyte (US), Netwrix (US), Varonis (US), Digital Guardian (US), Solix (US), Immuta (US), MENTIS (US), Ground Labs (US), Hitachi (Japan), Nightfall (US), Securiti (US), DataGrail (US), Dathena (Singapore), BigID (US), DataSunrise (US), and 1touch.io (US).

