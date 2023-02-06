Sensitive toothpaste market to grow by 6.55% Y-O-Y in 2023; Innovations and product line extensions - Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market 2023-2027

Sensitive toothpaste market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including BioMin USA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co, Coswell Spa, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Lion Corp., Optima Naturals S.r.l, Oriflame Holding AG, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Splat Global UK Ltd., Spotlight Oralcare EU, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vicco Laboratories, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Low sensitive toothpaste and Highly sensitive toothpaste), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

In 2017, the sensitive toothpaste market was valued at USD 2,112.26 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 785.27 million. The sensitive toothpaste market size is estimated to grow by USD 1016.81 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.87% according to Technavio.

Sensitive toothpaste market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Sensitive toothpaste market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Story continues

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers sensitive toothpaste called Aim Toothpaste with cavity protection and sensitive gum care.

Colgate Palmolive Co - The company offers sensitive toothpaste under its brand called Colgate Sensitive Pro Relief whitening toothpaste.

Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers sensitive toothpaste called Dabur Meswak with herbal extract.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers sensitive toothpaste under its brand Sensodyne for teeth sensitivity and gum protection.

Sensitive toothpaste market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Innovations and product line extension

Growing awareness of oral and dental health

Increase in demand for natural and organic oral care products

KEY challenges –

High adoption of homemade remedies and alternative products

Availability of counterfeit products diminishing the brand value of genuine products

Increasing demand for secondary oral hygiene products

The sensitive toothpaste market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sensitive toothpaste market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sensitive toothpaste market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sensitive toothpaste market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sensitive toothpaste market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sensitive toothpaste market vendors

Sensitive Toothpaste Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1016.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BioMin USA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co, Coswell Spa, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Lion Corp., Optima Naturals S.r.l, Oriflame Holding AG, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Splat Global UK Ltd., Spotlight Oralcare EU, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Vicco Laboratories Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sensitive toothpaste market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Low sensitive toothpaste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Highly sensitive toothpaste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

12.4 Colgate Palmolive Co

12.5 Coswell Spa

12.6 Dabur India Ltd.

12.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

12.9 Lion Corp.

12.10 Oriflame Holding AG

12.11 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

12.12 Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC

12.13 Splat Global UK Ltd.

12.14 Sunstar Suisse SA

12.15 The Himalaya Drug Co.

12.16 The Honest Co. Inc.

12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

