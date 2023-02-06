U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

Sensitive toothpaste market to grow by 6.55% Y-O-Y in 2023; Innovations and product line extensions - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market 2023-2027

Sensitive toothpaste market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including BioMin USA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co, Coswell Spa, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Lion Corp., Optima Naturals S.r.l, Oriflame Holding AG, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Splat Global UK Ltd., Spotlight Oralcare EU, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vicco Laboratories, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Low sensitive toothpaste and Highly sensitive toothpaste), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the sensitive toothpaste market, request a sample report

In 2017, the sensitive toothpaste market was valued at USD 2,112.26 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 785.27 million. The sensitive toothpaste market size is estimated to grow by USD 1016.81 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.87% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Sensitive toothpaste market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Sensitive toothpaste market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers sensitive toothpaste called Aim Toothpaste with cavity protection and sensitive gum care.

  • Colgate Palmolive Co - The company offers sensitive toothpaste under its brand called Colgate Sensitive Pro Relief whitening toothpaste.

  • Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers sensitive toothpaste called Dabur Meswak with herbal extract.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers sensitive toothpaste under its brand Sensodyne for teeth sensitivity and gum protection.

Sensitive toothpaste market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Innovations and product line extension

  • Growing awareness of oral and dental health

  • Increase in demand for natural and organic oral care products

KEY challenges – 

  • High adoption of homemade remedies and alternative products

  • Availability of counterfeit products diminishing the brand value of genuine products

  • Increasing demand for secondary oral hygiene products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The sensitive toothpaste market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sensitive toothpaste market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sensitive toothpaste market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the sensitive toothpaste market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the sensitive toothpaste market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sensitive toothpaste market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The teeth whitening market size is expected to increase by USD 941.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%. The emerging consumerism through digital and social media is notably driving the teeth whitening market growth, although factors such as counterfeit goods may impede the market growth.

  • The floss picks market size is expected to increase to USD 173.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. The increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene is notably driving the floss picks market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitute products may impede the market growth.

Sensitive Toothpaste Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1016.81 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.55

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BioMin USA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co, Coswell Spa, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Lion Corp., Optima Naturals S.r.l, Oriflame Holding AG, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Splat Global UK Ltd., Spotlight Oralcare EU, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Vicco Laboratories

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global sensitive toothpaste market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Low sensitive toothpaste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Highly sensitive toothpaste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • 12.4 Colgate Palmolive Co

  • 12.5 Coswell Spa

  • 12.6 Dabur India Ltd.

  • 12.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.9 Lion Corp.

  • 12.10 Oriflame Holding AG

  • 12.11 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

  • 12.12 Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • 12.13 Splat Global UK Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sunstar Suisse SA

  • 12.15 The Himalaya Drug Co.

  • 12.16 The Honest Co. Inc.

  • 12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensitive-toothpaste-market-to-grow-by-6-55-y-o-y-in-2023-innovations-and-product-line-extensions---technavio-301738337.html

SOURCE Technavio

