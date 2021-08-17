U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Senske Services Acquires Fit Turf

·2 min read

KENNEWICK, Wash., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the acquisition of assets of Fit Turf with locations in Broomfield and Centennial, CO. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States.

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)
Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

Founded in 2008, Fit Turf has provided superior lawn and tree care services in the Denver metropolitan area. Services will continue uninterrupted from both branch locations, and the current team of employees will carry on doing business as Fit Turf.

Paul Wagner, Fit Turf founder, sought an acquisition partner and felt that Senske would be the only fit for his customers and employees. According to Mr. Wagner, "I love this market, our staff and our customers; I wanted to find the right company like Senske with the core values of Fit Turf to carry on, develop and grow this market while giving our current staff more opportunities."

When asked about the deal, Senske President Chris Senske noted, "I have known Paul for many years knowing he has a great company. The entire team at Fit Turf is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service. Each and every individual is dedicated to making Fit Turf a great family-oriented place to work and that is the kind of culture we want to be part of and build on. I look forward to continuing the Fit Turf legacy of superior service." Broomfield and Centennial branches are the third and fourth locations in Colorado for Senske Services.

About Senske Services:
Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senske-services-acquires-fit-turf-301357046.html

SOURCE Senske Services

