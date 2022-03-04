U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,308.04
    -55.45 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,431.36
    -363.30 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,259.66
    -278.28 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.83
    -38.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.41
    +7.74 (+7.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.20
    +36.30 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    +0.63 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    -0.0150 (-1.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    -0.1180 (-6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3227
    -0.0120 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7860
    -0.6750 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,843.45
    -2,383.99 (-5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.54
    -34.15 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Sensor Patch Market to grow by USD 4.31 billion | Benefits of Sensor Patches for Providers and Patients to Drive Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

Sensor patch market will have Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., and Dexcom Inc. as major participants during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensor patch market is expected to be driven by factors such as the benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients. The market is estimated to grow by USD 4.31 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 35.19% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sensor Patch Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sensor Patch Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the sensor patch market. Fetch Free Sample Report!

Vendor Analysis

The sensor patch market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as adopting M and A strategies to compete in the market. Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Drivers

Benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients are driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Various healthcare insurance companies and healthcare device companies are introducing devices such as sensor patches that help monitor diseases on a regular basis due to the rising costs of healthcare. These patches are easy to use daily. They can be concealed under clothes and do not hamper movements or day-to-day tasks. With advances in technology, many patches feature wireless connectivity in addition to the features of regular sensor patches. Features such as the continuous flow of healthcare data and the accuracy of data and convenience in daily use are popularizing these patches among healthcare providers. In addition, easy connectivity with devices such as smartphones will increase the demand for such patches. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the sensor patch market during the forecast period.

Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the sensor patch market has been segmented into diagnostics, monitoring, and medical therapeutics. The diagnostics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the strong demand for high-quality medical technologies, increasing geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure, increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases and disorders. Sensor patches provide continuous monitoring and feedback, which helps users take timely prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and control.

By geography, the sensor patch market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the sensor patches market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increasing number of health-conscious individuals in the region will drive the sensor patch market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Corresponding Reports:

Osmometers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Roll to Roll Flexible Electronics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sensor Patch Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

39.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Medical Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avery Dennison Corp.

  • 10.4 Dexcom Inc.

  • 10.5 Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 GENTAG Inc.

  • 10.7 HIVOX BIOTEK Inc.

  • 10.8 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Preventice Solutions Inc.

  • 10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

  • 10.12 VitalConnect Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensor-patch-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-31-billion--benefits-of-sensor-patches-for-providers-and-patients-to-drive-growth--technavio-301495211.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Russia Blocks Facebook as Media Crackdown GrowsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk should give me a call, says US Labor Secretary

    Hit up the Labor Secretary's cellphone, Elon.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.