Sensor Patch Market to grow by USD 4.31 billion | Benefits of Sensor Patches for Providers and Patients to Drive Growth | Technavio

Sensor patch market will have Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., and Dexcom Inc. as major participants during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensor patch market is expected to be driven by factors such as the benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients. The market is estimated to grow by USD 4.31 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 35.19% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sensor Patch Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the sensor patch market. Fetch Free Sample Report!

Vendor Analysis

The sensor patch market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as adopting M and A strategies to compete in the market. Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Drivers

Benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients are driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Various healthcare insurance companies and healthcare device companies are introducing devices such as sensor patches that help monitor diseases on a regular basis due to the rising costs of healthcare. These patches are easy to use daily. They can be concealed under clothes and do not hamper movements or day-to-day tasks. With advances in technology, many patches feature wireless connectivity in addition to the features of regular sensor patches. Features such as the continuous flow of healthcare data and the accuracy of data and convenience in daily use are popularizing these patches among healthcare providers. In addition, easy connectivity with devices such as smartphones will increase the demand for such patches. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the sensor patch market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the sensor patch market has been segmented into diagnostics, monitoring, and medical therapeutics. The diagnostics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the strong demand for high-quality medical technologies, increasing geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure, increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases and disorders. Sensor patches provide continuous monitoring and feedback, which helps users take timely prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and control.

By geography, the sensor patch market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the sensor patches market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increasing number of health-conscious individuals in the region will drive the sensor patch market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Corresponding Reports:

Osmometers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Roll to Roll Flexible Electronics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sensor Patch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 39.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Medical Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avery Dennison Corp.

10.4 Dexcom Inc.

10.5 Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd.

10.6 GENTAG Inc.

10.7 HIVOX BIOTEK Inc.

10.8 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Preventice Solutions Inc.

10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

10.12 VitalConnect Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensor-patch-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-31-billion--benefits-of-sensor-patches-for-providers-and-patients-to-drive-growth--technavio-301495211.html

SOURCE Technavio