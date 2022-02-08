Sensor Patch Market Size to Reach USD 7.12 Billion by 2028 - Rising Demand for Portable Medical Devices & Wearable Sensors Drive the Market - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative Sensor Patch is a disposable, UHF, single-chip sensor inlay solution that offers cost efficiency, is easy to implement, and works on different textiles, pulps and nonwoven materials. Sensor platforms that exploit the fibrous textile threads as substrates offer great promise since they can be directly sewn, woven or stitched on to any clothing. They can also be placed directly in intimate contact with the skin. Due to these benefits Sensor Patch are gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sensor Patch Market by Product (Temperature Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch, Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch), by Application (Monitoring, Imaging, Diagnostic, Medical Therapeutics), by End-User (Healthcare, Fitness & Sports), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 1.54 Billion in 2021. The Global Sensor Patch Market size is expected to reach USD 7.12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Increasing Applications of Sensor Patch to Monitor Health Drive the Market.

Monitoring the daily activities on a physiological response using Sensor Patch which can also simultaneously track metabolism and haemodynamic parameters is gaining huge potential. Concepts such as telehealth, the internet of medical things, and precision medicine, wearable sensors offer features to actively and remotely monitor physiological parameters. Wearable sensors can generate data continuously without causing any discomfort or interruptions to daily activity, thus enhancing the self-monitoring compliance of the wearer and improving the quality of patient care. Monitoring of single physical parameters, such as the electrocardiogram and blood pressure (BP) as well as biochemical parameters, such as glucose using non-invasive wearable sensors has been successfully used. These are some of the applications that are promoting the use of wearable Sensor Patch and helping the market to flourish.

High Cost of Sensor Patch is the Major Restraining Factor the Sensor Patch Market

As Sensor Patch are electronic devices and are manufactured for human health benefits are expected to be priced on o higher scale. As the reliability of these sensor patches is quite high these are manufactured under high precision and clean room facilities. The cost for such facilities is relatively high and hence the final product price increases. This is the only restraining factor that might slow down the market growth but in coming years due to Industry 4.0 and medical automation the costs of Sensor Patch might reduce.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Sensor Patch Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, lower raw material supply further affected the demand Sensor Patch processing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Increasing Growth of Sensor Patch Market

North America is expected to dominate the global Sensor Patch Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The growing need for the implementation and integration of medical devices and healthcare IT solutions in this region is likely to provide cost-effective and quality clinical care to patients. As a result, many global wearable solution companies are investing in the market to capitalize on the growing opportunities. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in an increased patient pool in the region, especially in countries such as China and India. The growing patient volume, along with the rising need for accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment of this disease, will fuel the growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Sensor Patch Market:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Kenzen Inc. (US)

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. (UK)

Leaf Healthcare Inc. (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

rhythm Technologies (US)

Feeligreen SA (France)

Texas Instruments (US)

DexCom (US)

Isansys Lifecare Ltd. (UK)

G-Tech Medical Inc. (US)



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.54 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 42.3% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product

Application

End-User Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

