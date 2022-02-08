U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Sensor Patch Market Size to Reach USD 7.12 Billion by 2028 - Rising Demand for Portable Medical Devices & Wearable Sensors Drive the Market - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative Sensor Patch is a disposable, UHF, single-chip sensor inlay solution that offers cost efficiency, is easy to implement, and works on different textiles, pulps and nonwoven materials. Sensor platforms that exploit the fibrous textile threads as substrates offer great promise since they can be directly sewn, woven or stitched on to any clothing. They can also be placed directly in intimate contact with the skin. Due to these benefits Sensor Patch are gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sensor Patch Market by Product (Temperature Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch, Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch), by Application (Monitoring, Imaging, Diagnostic, Medical Therapeutics), by End-User (Healthcare, Fitness & Sports), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 1.54 Billion in 2021. The Global Sensor Patch Market size is expected to reach USD 7.12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.3% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sensor-patch-market-1248/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The report on Sensor Patch Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Increasing Applications of Sensor Patch to Monitor Health Drive the Market.

Monitoring the daily activities on a physiological response using Sensor Patch which can also simultaneously track metabolism and haemodynamic parameters is gaining huge potential. Concepts such as telehealth, the internet of medical things, and precision medicine, wearable sensors offer features to actively and remotely monitor physiological parameters. Wearable sensors can generate data continuously without causing any discomfort or interruptions to daily activity, thus enhancing the self-monitoring compliance of the wearer and improving the quality of patient care. Monitoring of single physical parameters, such as the electrocardiogram and blood pressure (BP) as well as biochemical parameters, such as glucose using non-invasive wearable sensors has been successfully used. These are some of the applications that are promoting the use of wearable Sensor Patch and helping the market to flourish.

High Cost of Sensor Patch is the Major Restraining Factor the Sensor Patch Market

As Sensor Patch are electronic devices and are manufactured for human health benefits are expected to be priced on o higher scale. As the reliability of these sensor patches is quite high these are manufactured under high precision and clean room facilities. The cost for such facilities is relatively high and hence the final product price increases. This is the only restraining factor that might slow down the market growth but in coming years due to Industry 4.0 and medical automation the costs of Sensor Patch might reduce.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/sensor-patch-market-1248/1

Benefits of Purchasing Sensor Patch Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Sensor Patch Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, lower raw material supply further affected the demand Sensor Patch processing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sensor-patch-market-1248

Regional Analysis:

North America Increasing Growth of Sensor Patch Market

North America is expected to dominate the global Sensor Patch Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The growing need for the implementation and integration of medical devices and healthcare IT solutions in this region is likely to provide cost-effective and quality clinical care to patients. As a result, many global wearable solution companies are investing in the market to capitalize on the growing opportunities. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in an increased patient pool in the region, especially in countries such as China and India. The growing patient volume, along with the rising need for accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment of this disease, will fuel the growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Sensor Patch Market:

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)

  • Kenzen Inc. (US)

  • Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. (UK)

  • Leaf Healthcare Inc. (US)

  • Medtronic (Ireland)

  • rhythm Technologies (US)

  • Feeligreen SA (France)

  • Texas Instruments (US)

  • DexCom (US)

  • Isansys Lifecare Ltd. (UK)

  • G-Tech Medical Inc. (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sensor Patch Market by Product (Temperature Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch, Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch), by Application (Monitoring, Imaging, Diagnostic, Medical Therapeutics), by End-User (Healthcare, Fitness & Sports), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/sensor-patch-market-247638

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Sensor Patch Market?

  • How will the Sensor Patch Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Sensor Patch Market?

  • What is the Sensor Patch market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Sensor Patch Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Sensor Patch Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.54 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 7.12 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 42.3% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product

Application

End-User

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sensor-patch-market-1248/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


