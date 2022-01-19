U.S. markets closed

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls prioritizes responsible retail by continued focus and investment into sustainability practices

5 min read
  • Johnson Controls brand Sensormatic Solutions releases new white paper detailing its multi-faceted approach to empower retailers, shoppers, and its own organization to reach sustainability goals

  • Sensormatic leverages big data and AI to optimize retailers' sustainability through a range of digitally enabled solutions and services

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today released its 2021 Sustainability Story white paper, detailing its sustainability efforts. Sensormatic Solutions is built on innovation, and is dedicated toward sustainable products, solutions, and services. The company also extends its sustainability focus to include its people and processes.

Johnson Controls logo
Johnson Controls logo

"We are committed to developing innovations that positively impact sustainability outcomes for a brighter future in all aspects of our business, from our products, to our processes, to our people," said Bjoern Petersen, Global Managing Director and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Sensormatic Solutions. "As a leader in retail technology and part of Johnson Controls — a strong voice in sustainability policy around the world — we hold ourselves to high environmental and social standards while helping our suppliers, partners, and retail customers do the same. Responsible Retail is the north star for everything we do."

For Retailers: Positioning Technology at the Core of Sustainability Initiatives

Sensormatic Solutions built its portfolio on a foundation of sustainability. The organization's focus on prioritizing responsible retail practices while leveraging innovative technology and meeting retailers' evolving needs is apparent in all facets of its business.

The following represent just a few examples of how Sensormatic Solutions leads the charge toward a more sustainable retail future through its solutions for inventory intelligence, shopper experience, loss prevention, and operational effectiveness:

  • Sensormatic Solutions' latest generation of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) systems consume 50% less power than earlier models and feature a "power save" mode that can result in 30% less energy use per 12-hour store day.

  • Sensormatic Solutions Inventory Intelligence solution leverages radio frequency identification (RFID) to deliver accurate, real-time insights that can help reduce waste, carbon emissions, and energy use throughout the entire supply chain.

  • Shopper insights provide retailers with a comprehensive understanding of their shoppers' behaviors to help make smarter decisions about stores and properties, including when to adjust hours for maximum occupancy to save energy and water, as well as reduce CO2 from wasted trips to stores that are not properly staffed or where inventory is unavailable.

  • Over the past year, Sensormatic Solutions Visual Source Tags Recirculation (VSTR) initiative resulted in 1.5B tags recirculated, with 11.4 billion tags recirculated since the program's inception in 2010.

For Shoppers: Powering Sustainable, Seamless Shopping Experiences

Sensormatic Solutions understands the importance of sustainability and convenience for consumers —and Sensormatic IQ helps retailers leverage actionable insights to meet both demands. After all, the shopper experience hinges on perfectly timed moments of truth or 'precision retail' — engagement on the customer's terms, providing the right item at the right place at the right time. Moments between customers, stores, associates, and merchandise opportunities for retailers can positively impact the brand experience and execute seamless unified commerce, all with sustainability in mind. For example:

  • Item-level inventory ensures a shopper's trip is purposeful, knowing that their item will be in stock or ready for pick up, helping to avoid making wasted trips.

  • Data integration from shopper insights can help visualize both staff service level and shopper time dedicated to transactions, determining efficient shopper journeys, and reducing wasted trips to stores where staffing levels are not aligned to demand of services.

For Sensormatic: Committed to Sustainability from the Inside-Out

Sensormatic Solutions continuously reviews its own operations, facilities, and fleets to improve environmental performance and energy management by identifying and reducing every excess. Its facilities also prioritize reducing water and power consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and waste sent to landfills through a variety of initiatives.

Sensormatic Solutions leverages the capabilities of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies and innovations, which utilize data and AI to optimize sustainable buildings. Johnson Controls is making significant steps to improve its environmental impact and has committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2040 – ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations Paris Climate Agreement. The company aims to cut its operational emissions by 55 percent and reduce customers' emissions by 16 percent before 2030. These ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Johnson Controls also recently issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond to support its commitment to achieving ambitious absolute emission reductions by 2025.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions' innovative efforts to foster a more sustainable retail landscape, please visit our Sustainability page or download the "Our Retail Sustainability Story of Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls" white paper. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, using #SensormaticSustainability.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

Media Contacts

Jeremey Sea
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls
jeremey.sea@jci.com

Jen Leong
FINN Partners Singapore on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions
Jen.Leong@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Johnson Controls

