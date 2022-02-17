U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.00
    -20.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,739.00
    -112.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,516.75
    -83.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.60
    -13.90 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    -1.60 (-1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.60
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2300
    -0.2220 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,603.83
    -458.59 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.38
    -13.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,254.64
    -205.76 (-0.75%)
     

Sensors Market in Oil And Gas Industry to Grow by USD 1.73 bn | Technavio

·6 min read

ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corp., and Emerson Electric Co. will emerge as major sensors market in oil and gas industry participants from 2021 to 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensors market in oil and gas industry is likely to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% during this period.

Latest market research report titled Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Find additional information related to the sensors market in oil and gas industry and make confident business decisions. Fetch Free Sample Report!

Key Market Participants Analysis

ABB Ltd. - The company offers sensors products such as LMS 7100, MS10, and MS 50.

Amphenol Corp. - The company offers sensors product brands such as Telaire and SGX Sensortech.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers sensors products such as Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitor and Rosemount 628 Universal Gas Sensor.

To learn about other vendors operating in the sensors market in oil and gas industry, View Our Report Snapshot

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global sensors market in the oil and gas industry as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. This report has extensively covered external factors that are influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. These factors will determine the levels of growth of the sensors market in the oil and gas industry during the forecast period.

Market Driver

The increase in LNG trade is one of the key factors driving the sensors market growth in the oil and gas industry. Various countries are trying to increase the share of natural gas in their energy mix, which is increasing the demand for LNG. Moreover, cross-border disputes and the geopolitical tension over pipelines have renewed the interest in LNG as a transport fuel. On the supply side, investments in LNG infrastructure have been increasing in Australia, Qatar, Africa, Russia, and the US. Asia is leading the demand in LNG import markets owing to the growth in new LNG regasification facilities. Furthermore, China plans to increase its regasification facilities to add about 26 MTPA by 2023.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Sensors Market In Oil And Gas Industry 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

The wired segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in exploration and production activities in the industry, which would increase the installation of sensors for accurate monitoring of overall operations. Moreover, wired sensors have high reliability, as they are directly linked to the device that receives the input. This will, in turn, drive the market for wired sensors during the forecast period.

  • Geography

APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Russia are the key countries for the sensors market in the oil and gas industry in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of industrial automation in emerging countries such as India and China will drive the sensors market growth in the oil and gas industry in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market, View Our Free Sample

Related Reports:

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sensors Market In Oil And Gas Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.47

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Canada, and Saudi Arabia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., LORD Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., RS Technics BV, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Amphenol Corp.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • LORD Corp.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • RS Technics BV

  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensors-market-in-oil-and-gas-industry-to-grow-by-usd-1-73-bn--technavio-301482911.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Don

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Futures, Stocks Fall as Bonds Jump on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in a bout of risk aversion amid geopolitical tension over Ukraine. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityS&P 500,

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks