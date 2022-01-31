U.S. markets closed

Sensus Healthcare Prepares Organization for Long-term Growth with Three Promotions

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.
Michael J. Sardano named President, Christopher Machuzak and Jeffrey Starling named Regional Vice Presidents of Sales

BOCA RATON, Fla, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the following promotions, all effective immediately:

  • Vice President and General Counsel Michael J. Sardano has been promoted to President and General Counsel

  • Sales Manager Christopher Machuzak has been promoted to Vice President of Sales for the West Coast

  • Southeast Regional Sales Manager Jeffrey Starling has been promoted to Vice President of Sales for the East Coast

In addition, the Company announces the retirement of Steve Cohen, Executive Vice President and Co-founder, also effective immediately.

“We are making these executive changes to prepare Sensus Healthcare for sustained long-term growth and business success. It is a testament to our organization that we have such exceptional talent within our ranks, and are able to promote from within to create a winning management team,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus.

Michael Sardano joined Sensus in 2013 as Corporate Counsel for Regulatory Affairs and Manager of Compliance. He added Corporate Governance to his responsibilities in 2016, was promoted to General Counsel in 2017 and to Vice President and General Counsel in 2019. He previously served as a Legal Intern in the Office of Appeals for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and as a Senate Intern for the Committee on Rules and Administration in the office of Senator Lamar Alexander. Mr. Sardano received a J.D. from New England Law and a B.S. in Management and Finance from Bentley University. He was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2014.

“Michael’s performance on behalf of Sensus Healthcare has been consistently exceptional,” commented Mr. Sardano. “He was instrumental in the favorable revaluation of the reimbursement codes for superficial radiation therapy from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in January 2021, which has been contributing to our sales growth ever since. He has worked tirelessly on regulatory matters, adding licenses for radiation therapy from a growing number of states. I am very pleased that Sensus Healthcare’s board of directors has identified Michael for this senior executive leadership position and am duly proud of my son.”

Christopher Machuzak joined Sensus in 2012 as an Account Executive and was promoted to Sales Manager in 2017. He was previously a Territory Manager at Dermpath Diagnostics. Mr. Machuzak received a B.S. in Education from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Starling was hired by Sensus as Southwest Account Executive in 2016 and was promoted to Southeast Regional Manager in 2020. He previously served as Director of Business Development at Fallene Cosmeceutical, Ltd. and in various sales and business development positions at Biopelle, Inc. He holds a B.A. in Marketing Communications from Southern Methodist University.

“On behalf of the Sensus board of directors, I extend congratulations to Chris and Jeff on their well-deserved promotions,” continued Mr. Sardano. “Both have played important roles in the resumption of robust sales growth, maintaining customer relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic and growing the customer base throughout 2021. We look forward to their continued sales leadership.”

Commenting on the departure of Steve Cohen, Mr. Sardano added, “Along with the entire team at Sensus, I wish Steve all the best in his retirement. Steve and I co-founded Sensus more than a decade ago, having worked together previously. We are grateful to Steve for adeptly leading the sales and marketing functions and creating the sales organization we have today, which holds such tremendous promise. On a personal note, Steve has been a friend and a trusted colleague for many years, and I will miss him greatly.”

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “approximately,” "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the continuation and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on sales and marketing; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from our international operations; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action , that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #


