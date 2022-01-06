Sensus Healthcare to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Company Management Available for 1x1 Meetings Concurrent with the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10-14

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties can access the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website and at this link.

Also, Sensus management is holding virtual 1x1 meetings with members of the investment community concurrent with the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10-14, 2022. Please email kgolodetz@lhai.com to schedule a meeting.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

