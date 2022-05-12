Sentara Partners with Guild on New Education and Skilling Program for Team Members

More than 26,000 team members now have access to a variety of new education and skilling opportunities starting on day one of employment

Norfolk, VA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentara Healthcare announced a new employee educational assistance program provided in partnership with Guild. The new program provides accessible education and skilling opportunities to all Sentara full-time and part-time team members on day one of employment, creating new pathways for career development and helping to attract diverse talent.

Sentara team members now have access to select fully-funded education programs including RN to BSN, college prep, and English language learning, in addition to more than 800 tuition assistance programs partially-funded by Sentara. These opportunities are available through Guild’s learning marketplace and help alleviate the out-of-pocket financial burden on team members with Sentara paying tuition up-front. Along with these new programs, Sentara has raised its tuition reimbursement funding amount to $5,250 annually.

To support team members in their educational and professional development journeys, participants in a tuition assistance program have access to one-on-one coaching through Guild. Coaches are specifically trained to guide adult learners from program discovery all the way through course completion and graduation.

“Our new education program empowers our colleagues to achieve their career aspirations and demonstrates our commitment to invest in our teams for the long-term,” said Justin Fulton, Vice President of Talent Management at Sentara. “Through our partnership with Guild, we’re able to provide accessible opportunities for advancement, simplify the very-next-step in our colleagues' journeys, and support real-time coaching to achieve their goals.”

“It’s with great excitement that we begin our partnership with Sentara, helping to support their team’s growth and development of the healthcare workforce in Virginia and North Carolina,” said Hanna Patterson, Vice President at Guild leading healthcare partnerships. “By eliminating financial and logistical barriers to development, Sentara is creating critical opportunities for their team and untapped talent in their communities.”

To learn more about the program, visit sentara.guildeducation.com.

ABOUT SENTARA HEALTHCARE

Sentara Healthcare celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission – “we improve health every day.” Sentara is an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system with more than 29,000 employees (including 1,375 physicians and advanced practice providers), 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves over 900,000 members. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health’s “Top 15 Health Systems” in 2021 and 2018, recognized as a “Best Employer for Women” by Forbes in 2020, and ranked as one of Forbes “America’s Best Employers” in 2018. For more information, visit www.sentara.com.

ABOUT GUILD

Guild is a social impact company that empowers American workers to unlock life-changing opportunities for personal and professional advancement through education, skill-building and coaching. As a certified B-Corp founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild’s industry-leading technology platform allows the nation’s largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Macy’s, Target, and The Walt Disney Company — to offer strategic education and skilling to their employees. Guild connects workers to a learning marketplace of the nation’s best learning partners for working adults with tuition paid by the company. Guild’s payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career services come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com/

