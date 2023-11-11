Sentiment Still Eluding CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Tech companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1x and even P/S higher than 5x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has CompoSecure Performed Recently?

With its revenue growth in positive territory compared to the declining revenue of most other companies, CompoSecure has been doing quite well of late. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to follow the rest of the industry downwards, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on CompoSecure will be hoping that this isn't the case and the company continues to beat out the industry.

How Is CompoSecure's Revenue Growth Trending?

CompoSecure's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 6.8% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 48% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 8.7% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 4.0%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that CompoSecure's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

A look at CompoSecure's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

