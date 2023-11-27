Sentiment Still Eluding Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Aerospace & Defense companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 2x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Redwire's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Redwire certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Redwire's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 58% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 16% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Redwire's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

To us, it seems Redwire currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

