Sentiment Still Eluding Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Interactive Media and Services companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.5x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Taboola.com's Recent Performance Look Like?

Taboola.com could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Taboola.com would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 3.2% decrease to the company's top line. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year revenue growth is still a noteworthy 17% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 24% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it odd that Taboola.com is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

To us, it seems Taboola.com currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

