Sentiment Still Eluding TAS Offshore Berhad (KLSE:TAS)

TAS Offshore Berhad's (KLSE:TAS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Machinery industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.2x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does TAS Offshore Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, TAS Offshore Berhad has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For TAS Offshore Berhad?

TAS Offshore Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 53%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 196% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 14% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that TAS Offshore Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On TAS Offshore Berhad's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We're very surprised to see TAS Offshore Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with TAS Offshore Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

