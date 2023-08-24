Sentiment Still Eluding Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI)

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may consider Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) as an attractive investment with its 11.7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Universal Store Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Universal Store Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Universal Store Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 7.5%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 35% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 14% each year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per annum, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Universal Store Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Universal Store Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

