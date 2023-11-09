Sentiment Still Eluding Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Beverage companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 2.6x and even P/S higher than 5x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

See our latest analysis for Zevia PBC

What Does Zevia PBC's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Zevia PBC has been relatively sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Zevia PBC will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Zevia PBC's Revenue Growth Trending?

Zevia PBC's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Although pleasingly revenue has lifted 49% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So while the company has done a solid job in the past, it's somewhat concerning to see revenue growth decline as much as it has.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 13% during the coming year according to the seven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 5.4% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Zevia PBC's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Zevia PBC's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Zevia PBC that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Zevia PBC, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.