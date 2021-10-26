U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,736.00
    +116.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,585.75
    +90.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.80
    +9.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.93
    -0.50 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9240
    +0.2250 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,759.51
    -98.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.65
    +1,265.97 (+521.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.21
    +42.39 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires Controlled Products

·2 min read

Leading Provider of Synthetic Turf Is Sentinel's Latest Manufacturing Investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced its acquisition of Controlled Products, a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of premium synthetic turf products for landscape, sports, commercial, and specialty applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Controlled Products develops and distributes a variety of premium synthetic turf solutions through a network of dealers and customers across an international network and to its company-owned and franchised Purchase Green® stores. Controlled Products serves a diverse group of residential, commercial, and field customers with leading name brands including GrassTex™, SporTurf™, and Synthetic Turf International™, as well as private label products.

"With its talented management team, exceptional product quality, and best-in-class marketing capabilities, Controlled Products is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong secular trends in the synthetic turf industry," said Eric Bommer, a Sentinel partner. "We are excited to partner with the Controlled Products team to continue driving acquisitive and organic growth."

"This is an exciting time for our company as we look to expand upon our proven success and bring our industry-leading turf solutions to new markets and customers," said Controlled Products President and CEO Scott Lowrie. "Sentinel is the perfect partner to help us achieve our goals."

Sentinel has significant prior investment experience with niche manufacturing and distribution businesses, including PlayCore (play, park and recreation products), Chase Doors (specialty doors), Chromalox (precision heating technology), Colson (casters and wheels), ECM Industries (electrical products), Engineered Controls International (pressure regulators and valves), LTI Boyd (rubber and plastic sealing systems), RotoMetrics (precision rotary tooling), and SONNY's Enterprises (car wash systems).

About Sentinel Capital Partners
Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About Controlled Products
Controlled Products is a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium quality synthetic turf solutions. Its products are sold through an international network of dealers and customers, as well as its company-owned and franchised Purchase Green® stores. Controlled Products serves a diverse group of residential, commercial, and field customers with leading name brands including GrassTex™, SporTurf™, and Synthetic Turf International™, in addition to a broad array of private label products. To learn more, please visit www.CPTurf.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde
Broadgate Consultants
212-232-2222

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinel-capital-partners-acquires-controlled-products-301408378.html

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Will Exxon Mobil Remain in S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index? Time May Be Running Out.

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.

  • Three High-Dividend Stocks With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • This Popular Stock Has a 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If you had invested in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) at the beginning of 2020, you'd be sitting pretty right now. Novavax's efforts to develop and market a vaccine for COVID-19 explain the company's terrific performance of late. The company's average price target of $264.20 implies gains of 93% from its share price of $136.86 as of this writing.

  • 8 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Undervalued

    It’s not an analyst favorite, but the shares, at around $5, trade for about four times projected 2022 earnings and offer a play on an extended period of high gas prices. Home builders Century Communities (CCS) and Meritage Homes (MTH) are inexpensive because Wall Street doubts the strength in home sales and prices can persist.

  • Here’s Why Alger Mid Cap Remains Optimistic in InMode Ltd. (INMD)

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]