U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,767.00
    +30.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,581.00
    +206.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,415.25
    +101.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.80
    +16.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.65
    -0.28 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    +0.0089 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.10
    -1.92 (-5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0086 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6750
    -0.8050 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,451.57
    -2,294.38 (-10.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.23
    -39.02 (-8.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.97
    +76.51 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

SENTINEL DIAGNOSTICS LAUNCHES A TOTALLY AUTOMATED HIGH THROUGHPUT ANALYZER FOR FECAL IMMUNOCHEMICAL TESTING

·2 min read

MILAN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To fulfill the growing need of Colorectal Cancer Screening organizations and big clinical laboratories, Sentinel Diagnostics - an Italian company focused for more than 35 years on the development and production of In Vitro Diagnostics for the most advanced Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics platforms - announces the launch of the SENTiFIT® 800 Analyzer, a fully automated and high throughput system for Fecal Immunochemical Test.

(PRNewsfoto/Sentinel Diagnostics)
(PRNewsfoto/Sentinel Diagnostics)

Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is one of the most dangerous and lethal cancers.  It represents the second leading cause of cancer related death in the western world with almost 2 million of new cases/year and 0.9 million deaths (www.iarc.fr). If early diagnosed, CRC is curable in most of the cases, therefore most countries organize national or regional screenings to identify the cancers in their early stage, making the cure more efficient and thus considerably decreasing mortality. Those screening programs are testing millions of people every year and this creates new challenges in the practical organization of the laboratories. The new high throughput analyzer SENTiFIT® 800 can meet the need of throughput, automation and accuracy of the most demanding situation.

"For almost 20 years, Sentinel Diagnostics has supported the fight against colorectal cancer with high quality FOB Gold® test and analyzers," explains Marco Buonaguidi, Head of Sales and Marketing. "The SENTiFIT® 800 has been developed specifically for FIT screening centers and represents a step further in the direction to strengthen our commitment in the field of gastrointestinal diseases diagnosis".

The SENTiFIT® 800 Analyzer is a high-end system dedicated to fecal testing able to process up to 550 test/h, 1 million tests every year samples in total automation and full traceability. It delivers a relevant reduction of hands-on time, better management of resources and decreasing of manual errors. The system is fed by a dedicated sample loader (Rack Handler RH-150) that provides a steady flow of up to 250 samples to the analyzer unit.

The CE-marked SENTiFIT® 800 Analyzer is compatible with the FOB Gold® line, the complete solution for the identification of occult blood in feces, and with the CALiaGold® line reagents for the quantification of fecal Calprotectin, the first-choice test to identify the presence of inflammation in the bowel.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839956/Sentinel_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinel-diagnostics-launches-a-totally-automated-high-throughput-analyzer-for-fecal-immunochemical-testing-301568018.html

SOURCE Sentinel Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Surgeon performed life-saving procedure on firefighter whose religious beliefs opposed blood transfusion

    A doctor at Mount Sinai performed a rare bloodless surgery on a fireman who did not want to receive blood because it violated his Jehovah's Witness faith

  • Cataracts signs and symptoms: How to know when it's time to get surgery

    It's Cataract Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about cataracts, according to an ophthalmologist.

  • Endo Inks US Pact For Osteoarthritis Pain Injectable

    TLC BioSciences has entered a commercialization agreement with Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) for the U.S. rights of TLC599, a proprietary BioSeizer sustained-release injectable in Phase 3 development for osteoarthritis pain. Under the agreement signed with Endo's subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited (EVL), TLC will primarily be responsible for developing the product, and EVL for obtaining regulatory approval and commercialization of the product in the U.S. TLC will receive an upfront payment

  • Chinese electric-car makers rise amid signs of improving sales

    Retail sales in China's passenger-vehicle market have been recovering from severe blows dealt by Covid-19 lockdowns since April in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities, which have been gradually lifted in recent days.

  • Glencore Gets Rich on Coal, But Questions Persist Over Exit Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is getting rich on coal. The company is on course for another year of bumper profits, its shares just hit a record high — a feat that looked unlikely for most of the last decade — and investors are set for a windfall of returns.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • There’s another reason companies should tread carefully with political influence — the stock market is watching

    Nonprofit that urges disclosure of corporate political activity is stepping up its efforts to track election-related spending, after a prod from big money managers.

  • Business jet activity cools but remains above pre-pandemic levels

    While still well above pre-pandemic levels, the rapid increase in business jet usage following Covid-19 is beginning to show signs of slowing down. According to a report from aviation consultancy and analytics firm WingX, global business jet flights were up in the first week of June by 10% over the same period of 2021 and 20% over 2019. “Business jet demand is defying general economic turbulence, with worldwide leisure destinations pulling in record numbers of visitors,” WingX reported.

  • A reverse mortgage could be one way to pay for long-term care, but should you do it?

    Many retirees don’t have the savings to manage the cost of assisted living. But many do have a mortgage-free home at their disposal — and the equity in it.

  • Bybit Unveils First-Ever Bear Market Guide for Traders

    VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES - Media OutReach - 14 June 2022 - Bybit, one of the fastest growing crypto exchanges in the world, launched today its first-ever Bear Market Guide, an educative resource to hel...

  • StockX CEO: Nike claims of sneaker counterfeits are 'meritless'

    StockX continues to rebut claims of counterfeit products slipping through the seams of the resale authentication process.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Consolidates Against Its Japanese Counterpart

    The US dollar initially shot higher against the Japanese yen during trading on Monday but has pulled back a bit to show a bit of consolidation.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tumbles Most in 1 Year as Crypto Cracks Appear

    Bitcoin slumped to about $23,000, as the Celsius withdrawal halt combined with a sell-off in traditional markets to sour trader spirits.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution

    You are no longer allowed to recharacterize a Roth IRA conversion but can still recharacterize an IRA contribution from one type of IRA to another.

  • Half of bitcoin holders on Coinbase exchange may face losses, Mizuho says

    About half of bitcoin holders using Coinbase as an exchange likely are shouldering losses, as the largest cryptocurrency sinks below $21,000, the lowest level since December 2020, according to analysts at Mizuho.

  • Bitcoin, crypto coins plummet in intensifying selloff

    Bitcoin lost 16.8% in the last 24 hours, coming in at $22,641 on Monday afternoon.

  • Total, Adani Team Up for Multi-Billion Indian Hydrogen Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- French oil giant TotalEnergies SE and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate are partnering to fund billions of dollars worth of green hydrogen development in India as the world’s third-largest polluter seeks to decarbonize.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Desp

  • Needham Sees Dynamics Favoring Datadog

    Needham analyst Mike Cikos spoke to Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to recap the ability to sustain growth in a challenging economy and a deeper dive into the consumption elements of Datadog's revenue model. Cikos expects companies to have an easier time growing business from existing customers than landing new logos as organizations take a disciplined approach to new projects. These dynamics favor Datadog, which generated 80% of incremental year-on-year revenue dollars from existing customers in Q1

  • Ongoing Market Selloff Is No Reason Not to Buy, Says Avenue’s Marc Lasry

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets likely haven’t hit bottom but that’s no reason not to buy the dip, Marc Lasry, chief executive officer of Avenue Capital Group LLC, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends

  • NY Fed Survey Finds Jump in Near-Term Inflation Expectations in May

    Households believe inflation one year from now will be 6.6% higher, up from the 6.3% projection seen in April data and the highest level seen in a survey that goes back to 2013.

  • A Key Inflation Reading Capturing Wholesale Prices Rose Again in May

    The producer-price index, which measures what suppliers are charging businesses and other customers, rose 0.8%, double the April reading.