Sentinel Trust Company Announces the Promotion of New Vice President and Election of a New Shareholder

·2 min read

Kelsey W. Gray, JD, is promoted to Vice President and Sophia Papadopoulos, CPA, CFA, is elected to Shareholder

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, announces the promotion of Kelsey W. Gray, JD, to Vice President and the appointment of Sophia Papadopoulos, CPA, CFA, as a Shareholder of the firm.

Sophia Papadopoulos, CPA, CFA
Sophia Papadopoulos, CPA, CFA

Kelsey W. Gray, JD, is promoted to Vice President and Sophia Papadopoulos, CPA, CFA, is elected to Shareholder.

In the Vice President role, Ms. Gray leads the delivery of investment, planning, fiduciary, administrative, and family office services for a select group of clients. As a licensed attorney with experience in both litigation and planning, her analytical skills elevate all her work for Sentinel Trust's clients.

Ms. Papadopoulos brings nearly two decades of experience in asset management including building portfolios of third-party managers at large financial institutions. As elected Shareholder, she manages the Sentinel Trust hedge fund investment strategies including research and analysis at the security, manager, and portfolio levels.

"We are pleased to recognize the dedication and talent of these two incredible professionals," noted Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Each possesses deep knowledge of their respective fields, benefiting not only their clients but also our firm as a whole. Kelsey delivers high-quality solutions for clients through strategic problem-solving and strong communication skills. In addition to sourcing, evaluating, and monitoring hedge fund strategies, Sophia develops and presents in-depth market research and recommendations to the Sentinel Trust Investment Committee. We look forward to their continued success."

Sentinel Trust serves a diverse group of affluent families, helping them enhance their legacies through their unique personal, business, and philanthropic goals. The company focuses on delivering personal attention to each family to meet their distinctive needs and complex challenges.

About Sentinel Trust Company
Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year-old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $5.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Media Contact:
Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO
Executive Assistant: Amor M. Joseph 713.559.9589
info@sentineltrust.com

Kelsey W. Gray, JD
Kelsey W. Gray, JD
Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.
Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com. (PRNewsfoto/Sentinel Trust Company, LBA)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinel-trust-company-announces-the-promotion-of-new-vice-president-and-election-of-a-new-shareholder-301460578.html

SOURCE Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

