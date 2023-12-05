SentinelOne Inc (S) Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion in Q3 FY2024

Total revenue surged by 42% to $164.2 million in Q3 FY2024 compared to the same quarter last year.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 43% year-over-year, reaching $663.9 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin improved significantly to 79%, up from 71% in the previous year.

Operating margin showed substantial improvement, with GAAP operating margin at (50)% and Non-GAAP operating margin at (11)%.

On December 5, 2023, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on October 31, 2023. The company reported a significant year-over-year increase in revenue and annualized recurring revenue (ARR), along with a notable improvement in gross margin and operating margin.

Financial Highlights and Performance

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) achieved a total revenue of $164.2 million in the third quarter, marking a 42% increase from $115.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's ARR also saw a robust increase, rising 43% to $663.9 million as of October 31, 2023. The total customer count grew to over 11,500, with customers contributing ARR of $100,000 or more increasing by 33% to 1,060. The dollar-based net revenue retention rate (NRR) exceeded 115%, indicating strong customer expansion and retention.

The company's gross margin showed significant improvement, with GAAP gross margin reaching 73%, up from 64% in the prior year, and Non-GAAP gross margin climbing to 79%, compared to 71% in the previous year. Operating margins also improved, with GAAP operating margin at (50)% compared to (90)% year-over-year, and Non-GAAP operating margin at (11)% compared to (43)%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of October 31, 2023, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $1.1 billion. The operating cash flow margin was (14)%, a significant improvement from (52)% in the previous year, and free cash flow margin was (16)%, up 40 percentage points from (56)%.

Management Commentary

CEO Tomer Weingarten commented on the company's performance, stating,

Our third quarter performance exceeded our top and bottom line expectations, delivering industry-leading growth and margin improvement."

CFO Dave Bernhardt highlighted the financial achievements,

Our gross margin reached a new record, and we achieved our ninth consecutive quarter of over 25 percentage points of year-over-year operating margin improvement."

Both executives expressed confidence in the company's innovative AI-based security platform and its ability to manage evolving cyber threats.

Forward Guidance

Looking ahead, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has raised its top and bottom line expectations for fiscal year 2024. The company provided guidance for the fourth quarter with revenue expected to be around $169 million and for the full fiscal year 2024 with revenue projected at $616 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be approximately 77.5% for Q4 and 77% for the full year, while Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be (14)% for Q4 and (20)% for the full year.

Conclusion and Investor Relations

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, with significant growth in revenue and ARR, as well as substantial margin expansion. The company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction is reflected in its improved financial metrics and positive forward guidance. Investors and analysts are encouraged to review the detailed financial results and outlook in the shareholder letter available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

For a more detailed analysis and financial tables, readers are directed to the full 8-K filing.

