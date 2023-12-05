SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Q3 Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Soars

Cyber security company SentinelOne (NYSE:S) reported results ahead of analysts' expectations in Q3 FY2024, with revenue up 42.4% year on year to $164.2 million. Guidance for next quarter's revenue was also better than expected at $169 million at the midpoint, 1.4% above analysts' estimates. It made a GAAP loss of $0.24 per share, improving from its loss of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year.

SentinelOne (S) Q3 FY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $164.2 million vs analyst estimates of $156.3 million (5% beat)

EPS (non-GAAP): -$0.03 vs analyst estimates of -$0.08

Revenue Guidance for Q4 2024 is $169 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $166.6 million

Free Cash Flow was -$26.38 million compared to -$15.19 million in the previous quarter

Net Revenue Retention Rate: 115%, in line with the previous quarter

Customers: 11,500, up from 11,000 in the previous quarter

Gross Margin (GAAP): 73.3%, up from 64.4% in the same quarter last year

“Our third quarter performance exceeded our top and bottom line expectations, delivering industry-leading growth and margin improvement,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

With roots in the Israeli cyber intelligence community, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) provides software to help organizations efficiently detect, prevent, and investigate cyber attacks.

Endpoint Security

Almost every company is slowly finding itself becoming a technology company and facing cybersecurity risks. As the volume of internet enabled devices grows, every device that employees use to connect to business networks represents a potential risk. Endpoint security software enables businesses to protect devices (endpoints) that employees use for work purposes either on a network or in the cloud from cyber threats.

Sales Growth

As you can see below, SentinelOne's revenue growth has been incredible over the last two years, growing from $56.02 million in Q3 FY2022 to $164.2 million this quarter.

SentinelOne Total Revenue

Unsurprisingly, this was another great quarter for SentinelOne with revenue up 42.4% year on year. Quarter on quarter, its revenue increased by $14.74 million in Q3, which was roughly in line with the Q2 2024 increase. This steady growth shows that the company can maintain a strong growth trajectory.

Next quarter, SentinelOne is guiding for a 25.4% year-on-year revenue decline to $169 million, a further deceleration from the 92.1% year-on-year decrease it recorded in the same quarter last year. Looking ahead, analysts covering the company were expecting sales to grow 30.6% over the next 12 months before the earnings results announcement.

Customer Growth

SentinelOne reported 11,500 customers at the end of the quarter, an increase of 500 from the previous quarter. That's a little better customer growth than last quarter but a bit below what we've typically seen over the last year, suggesting that the company may be reinvigorating growth.

SentinelOne Customers

Key Takeaways from SentinelOne's Q3 Results

Although SentinelOne, which has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, has been burning cash over the last 12 months, its more than $798 million in cash on hand gives it the flexibility to continue prioritizing growth over profitability.

We were impressed by SentinelOne's strong gross margin improvement this quarter, showing the company is unlocking the operating leverage in its business model. We were also excited its revenue and EPS outperformed Wall Street's estimates. Overall, we think this was a strong quarter that should satisfy shareholders. The stock is up 9.8% after reporting and currently trades at $21.99 per share.

