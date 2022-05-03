U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Sentrics Names Two Industry Experts to Product Advisory Council

Sentrics
·4 min read

Cassidy McCrite and Pat Merryweather-Arges join Kellie Goodson, Shanna Hall, Mark Heyward Johnson, and Chery D. Parker on strategic council.
Garland, TX, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentrics announced the expansion today of its Acute Care Product Advisory Council (PAC) with the addition of two well-known leaders in post-acute care delivery. Cassidy McCrite and Pat Merryweather-Arges join the PAC’s inaugural members appointed in 2021.

Cassidy McCrite is the Acting Assisted Living Administrator at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in Kansas City, Missouri, and Chief Operating Officer of McCrite Retirement Communities. He oversees the compliance and day-to-day operations of 203 independent living apartments, 143 assisted living units and more than four-dozen skilled nursing units. After receiving his master’s degree in education from Washburn University, he began his senior living career at McCrite Plaza, Topeka. He has been instrumental in leading the family-owned business through multiple expansions to complete the full continuum of care at McCrite Plaza for the people of Kansas City.

Pat Merryweather-Arges, Executive Director of Chicago-based Project Patient Care, is an experienced quality and performance improvement professional focused on bringing the voice of the patient, resident and family to policy and healthcare interventions. She served as Executive Director of the Medicare Quality Improvement Organization over five states, working on improvements in nursing homes, hospitals and community health. She previously was Senior Vice President of the Illinois Hospital Association where she developed the five-state performance information system, COMPdata; Quality Care Institute; and Midwest Patient Safety Organization.

Sentrics formed the PAC in 2021 to help company leadership translate market trends into product direction and high-level market requirements, strengthen its commitment to the acute care market and help demonstrate its value across all acuity levels from hospitals to senior living.

“Our 2021 PAC provided new insights and dialogue to help us finalize an exceptional patient engagement roadmap for our E3 patient engagement platform in 2022,” said Sentrics CEO Darin LeGrange. Pat and Cassidy will be great assets in helping guide further evolution of our patient experience platform as we expand into post-acute care delivery and the entire care continuum model.”

McCrite and Merryweather-Arges join the continuing PAC members including:

  • Kellie Goodson, MS, CPSP, Principal, Goodson Professional Services. With almost 20 years of experience, Goodson is a thought leader in health equity and patient and family engagement.

  • Shanna Hall, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, has 29 years of healthcare experience and is currently the Vice President of Nursing for Torrance Memorial Medical Center, a 443-bed nonprofit medical center in Southern California.

  • Mark Heyward Johnson, MHA, BSN, RN-BC, CPHIMS, FHIMSS, has 25 years of nursing experience in psychiatric, cardiac and oncology practices and informatics. He has worked in provider and vendor roles with experience in healthcare systems selection, implementation, support and development as well as software business development roles and is currently with Prisma Health.

  • Cheryl D. Parker, Ph.D., RN-BC, CNE, has 40 years of experience in clinical nursing, management, nursing informatics and education. She is a Clinical Assistant Professor for the University of Texas at Tyler with a research focus on the impact of technology on clinician workflow.

“If the industry has learned anything as a result of the COVID pandemic, it is that our loved ones in both the acute and post-acute care settings deserve to have their voices lifted when it comes to patient/resident and family engagement and improving their experiences,” said Mark Lancaster, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Engage division. “It is clear that the experience the consumer has as a patient, resident or family member with the entire care continuum dictates the speed of recovery and transition into a new normal. We are thrilled to work with these exceptional PAC members to help guide our strategic thinking about the best ways to extend our services across all acuity levels.”

About Sentrics

Known for its leadership in senior living technology, Sentrics is rapidly extending its presence across all acuity levels to help communities and hospitals nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses that put the resident and patient at the center of care. The Sentrics360SM suite creates a physical, medical, social and behavioral 360-degree view of the wellbeing of each senior living resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions, and includes emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management; 3-in-1 entertainment; whole-health engagement, and AI-based insights. The Sentrics E3 Patient Experience Platform provides an interactive, TV-based engagement platform that puts the patient in control of the care experience, delivers integrated communications and drives clinical efficiencies to improve care quality. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, CareConnect, Luna Lights and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit https://sentrics.net

Attachment

CONTACT: Kim Rosengren Sentrics (303) 587-7501 kim.rosengren@sentrics.net


