SentriLock and Rental Beast Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, the official lockbox of the National Association of REALTORS®, and Rental Beast, the exclusive rental technology provider for the National Association of REALTORS®, have announced a partnership that will make Multiple Listing Service (MLS) platforms specifically compatible with managing rental listings, providing unprecedented functionality for renters, investors, and property owners.

Through this integration, SentriLock users will now have the added capability to conveniently assign electronic lockboxes to their rental property listings directly from the Rental Beast platform, which powers the MLSs' Add/Edit functionality. The integration provides these properties with the same enhanced control and security that SentriLock users have on their "For Sale" listings. Real estate professionals will know when potential renters have viewed the property and owners can easily coordinate with contractors and others needing access to the property, providing them with one-time "flex codes". The integration makes it easy to schedule showings, saving time for agents and property owners.

"Historically, the rental transaction market has been a fragmented and messy place. Our partnership with SentriLock is designed to make the agent or REALTOR® the power user as it pertains to rentals," said Ishay Grinberg, CEO and Founder of Rental Beast. "Because of this integration with SentriLock as the leader in the field of electronic lockboxes, we're creating a seamless ecosystem that empowers agents and property owners with the ability to continue building their long-term businesses."

"Our partnership with Rental Beast aligns perfectly with SentriLock's core values of providing innovative solutions to make the real estate industry more streamlined and user friendly," said Scott Fisher, CEO and Founder, SentriLock. "In solving a longstanding compatibility issue with MLS systems and rental properties, we know that renters, agents, and owners alike will benefit from having an interface tailored for their specific needs."

The partnered integration will roll out beginning with Triangle MLS™.

SentriLock is a leading provider of electronic lockbox solutions for the real estate industry. SentriLock's lockboxes use advanced technology to ensure that only authorized individuals have access to properties and provide real-time access and activity reports. SentriLock is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest level of security and convenience.

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly eleven million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

