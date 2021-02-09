U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.23
    -4.36 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,375.83
    -9.93 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,007.70
    +20.06 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.00
    +9.24 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.40
    +0.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.36
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1570
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    +0.0081 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.5500
    -0.6680 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,361.55
    +1,998.34 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.41
    +7.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,531.56
    +8.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,505.93
    +117.43 (+0.40%)
     

Sentropy launches tool for people to protect themselves from social media abuse, starting with Twitter

Ingrid Lunden
·7 min read

Last year, in the midst of a particularly spiky U.S. presidential election campaign, a startup called Sentropy emerged from stealth with an AI-based platform aimed at social media and other companies that corralled people together for online conversation.

Sentropy had built a set of algorithms, using natural language processing and machine learning, to help these platforms detect when abusive language, harassing tendencies and other harmful content was coming around the bend, and to act on those situations before they became an issue.

Today, the startup is unveiling a new product, now aimed at consumers.

Using the same technology that it originally built for its enterprise platform, Sentropy Protect is a free consumer product that detects harmful content on a person's social media feed and, by way of a dashboard, lets a person have better control over how that content and the people producing it are handled.

Starting initially with Twitter, the plan is to add more social feeds over time, based initially on which services provide APIs to let Sentropy integrate with them (not all do.)

Sentropy CEO John Redgrave said the consumer product launch is not a pivot but an expansion of what the company is building.

The idea is that Sentropy will continue to work with enterprise customers -- its two products in that department are called Sentropy Detect, which provides API-based access to its abuse detection technologies; and Sentropy Defend, a browser-based interface that enables end-to-end moderation workflows for moderators.

But at the same time, the Protect consumer product will give people an added option -- whether or not Sentropy is being used by a particular platform -- to take the reins and have more hands-on control over their harassment graph, as it were.

"We always had deep conviction of going after the enterprise as a start, but Sentropy is about more than that," he said. "Cyber safety has to have both enterprise and consumer components."

It's refreshing to hear about startups building services that potentially affect millions of people also being cognizant of how individuals themselves want to keep an element of self-determination in the equation.

It's not just, "Well, it's your choice if you use service X or not," but a grasp of the concept that when someone chooses to use a service, especially a popular one, there should be and can be more than just a hope that the platform will always be looking out for that user's best interests, by providing tools to help the user do that, too.

And it's not a problem that is going away, and that goes not just for the hottest platforms today, which are continuing to look for ways to handle complex content -- but also on emerging platforms.

The recent popularity of Clubhouse, for example, highlights not just new frontiers in social platforms, but how, for example, those new models -- with Clubhouse based on "rooms" for conversations and a reliance on audio rather than written text for interactions -- are handling issues of harassment and abuse. Some striking examples so far point to the problem being one that definitely needs addressing before it grows any bigger.

Protect is free to use today, and Redgrave said that Sentropy is still working on deciding how and if it will charge for it. One likely scenario will be that Protect might come in freemium tiers: a free and limited product for individuals with "pro" services featuring enhanced tools, and perhaps a tier for companies who are managing accounts on behalf of one or several high-profile individuals.

Of course, services like Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, YouTube and many others have made a big point over the years -- and especially recently -- to put in more rules, moderators and automated algorithms to help identify and stop abusive content in its tracks, and to help users report and stop content before it gets to them.

But if you are one of the people who gets targeted regularly, or even occasionally, you know that this is often not enough. Sentropy Protect seems to be built with that mindset in mind, too.

Indeed, Redgrave said that even though the company had consumers on its roadmap all along, its strategy was accelerated after the launch of its enterprise product last year in June.

"We started getting pinged by people saying, 'I get abused online. How can I get access to your technology?'" He recalled that the company realized that the problem was at once bigger and more granular than Sentropy could fix simply by working its way through a list of companies, hoping to win them over as customers, and then successfully integrating its product.

"We had a hard decision to make then," he recalled. "Do we spend 100% of our time focused on enterprises, or do we take a portion of our team and start to build out something for consumers, too?" It decided to take the latter route.

On the enterprise side, Sentropy is continuing to work with social networks and other kinds of companies that host interactions between people -- for example, message boards connected to gaming experiences or dating apps. It's not publicly disclosing any customer names at the moment, but Redgrave describes them as primarily smaller, fast-growing businesses, as opposed to larger and more legacy platforms.

Sentropy's VP of product, Dev Bala -- who has previously been an academic, and also worked at Facebook, Google and Microsoft -- explained that bigger, legacy platforms are not outside of Sentropy's remit. But more often than not, they are working on bigger trust and safety strategies and have small armies of engineers in-house working on building products.

While larger social networks do bring in third-party technology for certain aspects of their services, those deals will typically take longer to close, even in urgent cases such as around working with online abuse.

"I think abuse and harassment are rapidly evolving to be an existential challenge for the likes of Facebook, Reddit, YouTube and the rest," Bala said. "These companies will have a 10,000 person organization thinking just about trust and safety, and the world is seeing the ills of not doing that. What's not as obvious to people on the outside is that they are also taking a portfolio approach, with armies of moderators and a portfolio of technology. Not all is built in-house.

"We believe there is value from Sentropy for these bigger guys but also know there are a lot of optics around companies using products like ours. So we see the opportunities of going earlier, in cases where the company in question is not a Facebook, and having a less sophisticated approach."

As a sign of the changing tides and sentiment in the market. It seems that the tackling of abuse and content is starting to get taken seriously as a business concept. And so Sentropy is not the only company tackling this opportunity.

Two other startups -- one called Spectrum Labs, and another called L1ght — have also built a set of AI-based tools aimed at various platforms where conversations are happening to help those platforms detect and better moderate instances of toxicity, harassment and abuse.

Spectrum Labs raises $10M for its AI-based platform to combat online toxicity

Another, Block Party, is also looking to work across different social platforms to give users more control over how toxicity touches them, and has, like Sentropy, focused first on Twitter.

With Protect, after content is detected and flagged, users can set up wider, permanent blocks against specific users (who can also be muted through Protect) or themes, manage filtered words, and monitor content that gets automatically flagged for being potentially abusive, in case you want to override the flags and create "trusted" users. Tweets get labelled when they are snagged by Sentropy by the type of abuse (for example, threat of physical violence, sexual aggression or identity attacks).

Since it's based on a machine-learning platform, Sentropy then takes all of those signals, including the tweets that have been flagged and uses them to teach Protect to identify future content along those same lines. The platform is also monitoring chatter on other platforms all the time, and that too feeds into what it looks for and moderates.

If you're familiar with Twitter's own abuse protection, you'll know that all this takes the situation several steps further than the controls Twitter itself provides.

This is still a version one though. Right now, you don't see your full timeline through Protect, so essentially it means that you toggle between Protect and whatever Twitter client you are using. Some might find that onerous, although on the other hand Bala noted that a sign of Sentropy's success is that people will actually let it work in the background and you won't feel the need to constantly check in.

Redgrave also noted that the service is still exploring how to add in other features, such as the ability to also filter direct messages.

Tracy Chou launches Block Party to combat online harassment and abuse

  • Cisco Shares Fall After CEO Says Pandemic Drag Is Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. shares fell after the company reported a big decline in enterprise sales and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins warned Covid-19 is still crimping growth.Sales in the fiscal second quarter totaled $12 billion, in line with a year earlier. Product revenue was $8.57 billion, down from the same period a year ago. Service sales were $3.39 billion, up about 2%, the company said in a statement Tuesday.Revenue from Cisco’s Enterprise segment, which serves large companies, fell 9% year-over-year in the period. During a conference call with analysts, Robbins said the pandemic is “not fully behind us.” Cisco shares slipped more than 5% in extended trading.A large portion of Cisco’s revenue comes from selling expensive network hardware to government agencies, corporations and telecom providers. Robbins has tried to shift that more toward software and subscriptions, although the pandemic has disrupted the effort.On Tuesday, the CEO disclosed $3.6 billion in quarterly software revenue, the first time Cisco has reported that separately.(Adds CEO comments in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are analysts’ favorite marijuana stocks, which they expect to rise as much as 82% in the next year

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On AMD, Alibaba And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said AMD CEO Lisa Su is the toughest person in the business. He would buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The construction business is a very hard business, but if you had to navigate it, it would be Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J), said Cramer. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is terrific, said Cramer. It had a big run, but there is plenty of business for the company. Cramer prefers Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) over Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK). Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) got through its problems with the government and now it is free to make money, said Cramer. He wants the stock to come down a bit before he pulls the trigger. Cramer would hold onto Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) because it had an extraordinary quarter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaScott Nations Crude Oil Futures Trade'Halftime Report' Picks For February 8: AMD, Yum China And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cisco Stock Falls As Guidance Disappoints Amid Expectations for Post-Covid Rebound

    Cisco stock fell as company profit guidance for the current April quarter met expectations. Cisco reported adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter that topped estimates.

  • 10 Tax Breaks for People Over 50

    The perks of agingOnce you turn 50, and especially after age 65, you can qualify for extra tax breaks. Older people get a bigger standard deduction, and they can earn more before they have to file a tax return at all.

  • Tesla's $1.5B Bitcoin Investment 'A Sign Of Desperation' From Elon Musk, Says Analyst

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC) is a sign that the automaker has “run out of viable internal uses” of its capital, according to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson. The Tesla Analyst: Johnson kept his Sell rating on Tesla’s stock and maintained his price target of $67 on the stock. The Tesla Thesis: Johnson, a long-term Tesla bear, came down heavily on the Elon Musk-led company for its .5 billion dollar investment in BTC. “TSLA took a large chunk of the cash (i.e., $1.5bn, or ~12.2% of the ~$12bn in equity raised in three offerings in 2020) generated from three secondary equity offerings in 2020, and invested it in a highly volatile and allegedly manipulated crypto currency,” wrote Johnson. The analyst said the company had run out of viable internal uses of capital as it did not invest it in research and development or capital expenditure. As per Johnson, the Bitcoin news was released at a time when the company is facing “negative business developments” and is a distraction. The GLJ Research note pointed to declining car sales in China, quality control issues, delay in the German factory, and the inability to obtain the full $1.2 billion in subsidies in that country as the negative factors. The analyst said in his view BTC is an “environmental disaster” as it consumers as much power as the entire country of Switzerland. GLJ noted the potential regulatory pitfalls of the Bitcoin purchase, which they admitted were unlikely. “We see this as a sign of desperation from a CEO whose company is facing real competition for the first time ever,” said the analyst — adding that even if Tesla were to sell its BTC holdings today, it would pocket up to $200 million in profits “that fall 100% to the bottom line, offsetting any losses in its core business of selling cars.” Tesla Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $863.42 on Monday and fell 0.56% in the after-hours session. Read Next: What Do The Pros Think About Tesla's Bitcoin Investment? Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin At 0,000 Before The Year Is Out, Says NovogratzBitcoin May Have Shot Past ,000 But Tesla Euphoria Has Hit Smaller Altcoins Even Harder© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Let’s talk about growth. With corona receding, politics growing less exciting, and a new year ahead, investors are getting optimistic – and that means there’s a hunt for stocks that will bring in strong returns. In other words, growth stocks. In a recent interview, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment giant Goldman Sachs, said that he sees GDP growth in 2Q21 hitting as high as 10%. In an environment like that, most stocks are going to show a growth trend. Now, we all know that past performance won’t guarantee future results. Still, the best place to start looking for tomorrow’s high-growth stocks is among yesterday’s winners. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find stocks flagged as exciting growth plays by Wall Street. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on three analyst-backed names that have already notched impressive gains and boast solid growth narratives for the long-term. Kaleyra (KLR) We will start with Kaleyra, a cloud computing company offering communications solutions. The company’s SaaS platform supports SMS, voice calls, and chatbots – a product with obvious applications and value in today’s office climate, with the strong push to telecommuting and remote work. Kaleyra boasts over 3,500 customers, who make 3 billion voice calls and sent 27 billion text messages in 2019 (the last year with full numbers available). Over the past 6 months, KLR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 155%. Kaleyra’s revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s 3Q20 results hit $38.3 million, the best since KLR went public. While Kaleyra still runs a net earnings loss each quarter, the Q3 EPS was the lowest such loss in the past four quarters. Maxim analyst Allen Klee is bullish on KLR, seeing recent growth and product offerings as indicative of future performance. “Over the past few years, Kaleyra has posted double-digit revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. We forecast revenue growth of 9%, 22%, and 28% for 2020-2022. We project adjusted EBITDA declines in 2020 to reflect public company costs and COVID-19, but growth at over twice the rate of revenue for the following two years. We expect benefits from operating leverage, low-cost tech employees, cost volume discounts as the company expands, and margin improvement from new offerings and geographies. Over the longer term, we believe the company can grow revenue close to 30% with even faster bottom line growth," Klee opined. With such growth, it’s no wonder Klee takes a bullish stance on KLR. To kick off his coverage, the analyst published a Buy rating and set a $22 price target. This figure implies a 45% for the coming year. (To watch Klee’s track record, click here) Overall, based on the 3 Buy ratings vs no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $19 average price target implies ~26% upside potential. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Next up, Vista Outdoor, is a venerable company that saw its niche gain attractiveness in recent times. Vista is a sporting goods company, with 40 brands in two main divisions: outdoor products and shooting sports. Vista’s brands include well-known names as Bushnell Golf, CamelBak, and Remington. The company has found a burst of success in the ‘corona year’ as people have turned more and more to outdoor activities that can be practiced solo or in small groups – expanding the customer base. VSTO shares are up as a result, by 214% in the last 12 months. Vista’s earnings reflect the increase in consumer interest in outdoor sports. The company’s EPS grew in 2020, turning from a net loss to a $1.34 per share profit in the fiscal Q2 report (released in November). The fiscal Q3 report, released earlier this month, showed lower earnings, at $1.31 per share, but was still considered solid by the company, as it covered winter months when the company normally sees a revenue decline. Both quarters showed strong year-over-year EPS gains. Covering Vista for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Eric Wold sees several avenues for continued growth by Vista. He is impressed by the growth in firearm and ammunition sales, and by the price increase for products in both the outdoor goods and the shooting sports divisions. “Given our expectation that the increased industry participation numbers for both outdoor products and shooting sports during the pandemic will represent an incremental tailwind for VSTO in the coming years beyond the impressive production visibility that has been created by depleted channel inventory levels, we continue to see an attractive set-up for baseline growth,” Wold commented. Overall, Wold is bullish on the stock and rates it a Buy, with a $41 price target. This figure indicates room for 27% upside in the coming year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here) Vista is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That rating is based on 9 recent reviews, all to Buy. VSTO shares have an average price target of $36.78, which gives an upside of 14% from the trading price of $32.15. (See VSTO stock analysis on TipRanks) Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) You might not think about the ubiquitous cargo container, but these deceptively simple metal boxes have changed the face of bulk transport since their breakout proliferation in the 1960s. These containers make it easy to organize, load, ship, and track vast amounts of cargo, and are especially valuable for their ease of switching; containers can be quickly loaded on or switched between ships, trains, and trucks. Textainer is a billion-dollar company that buys, owns, and leases shipping containers for the cargo industry. The company has over 250 customers, and boasts a fleet of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Textainer is also a major reseller of used containers, and operates from 500 depots around the world. Even during the corona pandemic, when international trading routes and patterns were badly disrupted, and the quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, Textainer saw share gains. The company’s stock soared 110% over the past 12 months. The bulk of these gains have come in the past six months, as economies – and trading patterns – have begun to reopen. Looking at Textainer for B. Riley, analyst Daniel Day is deeply impressed. He sees this company as the lowest priced among its peer group, with a strong market share in a competitive industry. Day rates TGH a Buy, and his $31 price target suggests it has room for 57% growth ahead of it. In support of this bullish stance, Day writes, in part, “We believe that TGH is an underfollowed, misunderstood name that is ideal for the portfolio of a deep value investor looking for cash flow–generative names trading at a steep discount to intrinsic value. With new container prices at multiyear highs amid a resurgence in container shipping, we expect upcoming earnings results to be positive catalyst events for TGH…” Some stocks fly under the radar, and TGH is one of those. Day's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See TGH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; BTIG Says ‘Buy’

    How important are dividends to a stock investor’s profits? Speaking before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on October 15, 2007, investing guru John Bogle laid out the case: “Over the past 81 years… reinvested dividend income accounted for approximately 95 percent of the compound long-term return earned by the companies in the S&P 500. These stunning figures would seem to demand that mutual funds highlight the importance of dividend income.” So in other words, dividends are pretty important! Of course, right now the average stock on the S&P 500 is only paying about a 2% dividend yield, which isn’t a lot. If you want to do better than that, though, the REIT sector is a great place to begin your search for high-yield dividend stocks. REITs are companies that acquire, own, operate, and manage real estate portfolios, usually some combination of residential or commercial real properties, or their associated mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. Tax law requires that these companies return profits directly to shareholders, and most of them choose dividends as their vehicle of choice for compliance, resulting in frequent high dividend yields across the sector. The slowly ebbing COVID pandemic was hard on real estate managers, as tenants had trouble making rents and owners had trouble leasing vacant space. However, BTIG analyst Tim Hayes believes there are reasons to stay bullish on CRE properties specifically. "While we recognize the headwinds to commercial real estate (CRE) fundamentals and the potential risk to equity/earnings power, we believe there are several reasons to be constructive, especially with the sector trading at a discount to historical levels and offering attractive dividend yields at wide spreads to benchmark rates," Hayes commented. Against this backdrop, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the latest stats on Hayes’ CRE choices. These are stocks that the analyst initiated Buy ratings on, pointing out their high dividend yield. We are talking about at least 9% here. Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) The first dividend pick we are looking at is Ares Commercial Real Estate, a company focused on the commercial real estate mortgage sector. Ares boasts a diversified portfolio – featuring office space, apartments, hotels, and mixed-use properties – mainly across the Southeast and West. The company has over $2 billion invested in 49 separate loans, 95% of which are senior mortgage loans. At the end of October, the company released 3Q20 earnings (the last reported quarter), showing $22.4 million in total revenue, for a 13% year-over-year gain. The 45-cents earnings per common share was up 40% since the prior year. Furthermore, Ares closed a $667 million commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation, with firmed up funding on 23 senior loans. On the dividend front, Ares declared in December its 4Q20 dividend. The payment, at 33 cents per common share, was paid out on January 15 – and is fully covered by current income levels. At current rates, the dividend annualizes to $1.32 and gives an impressive yield of 10.50%. Among the bulls is Hayes, who wrote: “We believe shares of ACRE are unfairly discounted relative to other commercial mREITs given strong Ares sponsorship, a very healthy balance sheet, and limited exposure to at-risk assets.” In his view, this leaves the company “well positioned to face the headwinds from COVID-19.” In line with these comments, Hayes rates ACRE a Buy, and his $13.50 price target implies a 10% upside from current levels. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Only one other analyst has posted a recent ACRE review, also rating the stock a Buy, which makes the analyst consensus here a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $12.28, and their $12.75 average price target suggests room for modest ~4% growth. (See ACRE stock analysis on TipRanks) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Next up we have KKR, which operates in the commercial real estate sector, with almost half of its holdings in the states of New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The company both owns and finances commercial properties; 83% of its activities are with apartment dwellings and office spaces in desirable urban locations. KKR’s quality can be seen in the company’s quarterly results. The liquidity position was strong – KKR reported $700.6 million available at the end of 3Q20, the last quarter reported. The 56-cent EPS was up 7% sequentially, and 36% year-over-year. Further evidence of KKR’s sound position came at the beginning of January, when the announced it had closed 7 new commercial loans in Q4, totaling $565.4 million. This level of activity is a clear sign that KKR is recovering from the pandemic-related economic turndown. The solid foundation put the company in position to continue its dividend – which has been kept reliable for four years now. The most recent declaration, made in December, was for a 43-cent per common share dividend that was paid out in mid-January. That rate gives an annual payment of $1.72 per common share, and a robust yield of 9.7%. Covering KREF, Hayes is most impressed by the company’s move back toward proactive loan origination, saying, “We view 4Q20 origination activity to be in line with pre-pandemic production, and demonstrates a shift from “defense” to “offense” as transaction activity has picked up and the capital markets remain accommodative. We expect increased capital deployment to support earnings power and dividend coverage, and could potentially warrant an increase in the dividend as the macroeconomic outlook improves.” To this end, Hayes gives KREF a Buy and sets a $19.50 price target that indicates ~6% growth from current levels. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Wall Street has been keeping quiet on all things KREF, and the only other recent review also recommends a Buy. Put together, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at 19.26 and implies a modest ~5% upside. (See KREF stock analysis on TipRanks) Starwood Property Trust (STWD) For the third stock on Hayes’ list of picks, we turn to Starwood, a commercial mortgage REIT with a varied portfolio of first mortgages and mezzanine loans, in the $50 million to $500 million range. The company operates in the US and Europe, boasts a $5.9 billion market cap, and has offices in New York, London, and San Francisco. Starwood’s high-end portfolio has brought it solid earnings, even during the ‘corona recession’ of 2020. The company recorded $152 million in GAAP earnings for 3Q20, coming out to 53 cents per share, for gains of 8% sequentially and 6% year-over-year. With that in the background, we can note the company’s dividend, which has been held steady at 48 cents per share for over two years. The last declaration was made in December, and the dividend was paid out on January 15. At the current rate, it annualizes to $1.92 and the yield is 9.23%. Once again, we’re looking at a stock that Hayes recommends to Buy. “We view STWD to be one of the few “blue chips” in the commercial mREIT sector given its size, liquidity, best-in-class management team, strong balance sheet, and diversified investment platform which has consistently generated stronger ROEs than peers. To that end, STWD is one of few commercial mREITs that neither restructured its liabilities with expensive rescue capital nor cut its dividend since the onset of COVID-19,” Hayes opined. Overall, there is little action on the Street heading STWD's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the company's prospects. An additional Buy rating means STWD qualifies as a Moderate Buy. However, the $21 average price target suggests shares will remain range bound for the foreseeable future. (See STWD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

