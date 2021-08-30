Sentry Insurance launches Sentry Risk Factor

Risk management tool intended to help dealership industry reduce large losses

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance has launched Sentry Risk Factor , its proprietary risk management tool. By gathering detailed information through quality conversations with dealers, the tool helps evaluate, identify, and measure a dealership's potential risks that could lead to a large loss, and potentially, temporary business closure.

"We know how hard dealerships work to build their business and reputation, and we want to do our part by actively helping them reduce their risks," said John Hyland, president of direct writer at Sentry Insurance. "With Sentry Risk Factor we can help a business measure risks, including the ones that are less obvious and often unforeseen, to help prevent devastating loss at a dealership."

The first, and most important, step in the process is to have an in-depth conversation with a Sentry representative to discuss current operations and the safety culture at a dealership. The conversation allows a Sentry representative to identify risks across five different categories: safety culture, auto risk, building and inventory risks, service practices, and premises observations. Based on information gathered during this initial conversation, Sentry representatives use Sentry Risk Factor to assign a dealership one of three rankings—best in class, average, or red flag.

Based on the overall rankings, Sentry Risk Factor generates a report that details the­ results and proposes steps to help a dealership mitigate risk. An additional benefit for customers includes recommended safety resources that dealerships can access via their online accounts. Sentry Risk Factor is available for current and prospective customers.

Sentry is a leading provider of commercial insurance programs to more than 3,000 dealers throughout the country. Sentry is also endorsed by John Deere and Harley-Davidson as the preferred provider of commercial insurance for their dealerships. Visit the Sentry Risk Factor page to learn more.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries and affiliates sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

