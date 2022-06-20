U.S. markets closed

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee

 

Votes For

 

Percent

 

 

Votes Withheld

 

Percent

 

Victor Mashaal

 

1,601,525

 

99.83

%

 

2,667

 

0.17

%

David E. Basner

 

1,602,642

 

99.90

%

 

1,550

 

0.10

%

Eileen Bermingham

 

1,602,642

 

99.90

%

 

1,550

 

0.10

%

Frank Daniel

 

1,601,525

 

99.83

%

 

2,667

 

0.17

%

Jeffrey Jonas

 

1,602,642

 

99.90

%

 

1,550

 

0.10

%

Richard Mashaal

 

1,601,525

 

99.83

%

 

2,667

 

0.17

%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.



