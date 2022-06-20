Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2022 (the “Meeting”).
Election of Directors
The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Victor Mashaal
1,601,525
99.83
%
2,667
0.17
%
David E. Basner
1,602,642
99.90
%
1,550
0.10
%
Eileen Bermingham
1,602,642
99.90
%
1,550
0.10
%
Frank Daniel
1,601,525
99.83
%
2,667
0.17
%
Jeffrey Jonas
1,602,642
99.90
%
1,550
0.10
%
Richard Mashaal
1,601,525
99.83
%
2,667
0.17
%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.
About Senvest
Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.
For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.