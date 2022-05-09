SEO Experts Explain How Optimised Content Helps a Website Achieve a Better Search Engine Ranking

Image

To achieve a higher search engine ranking, content marketing and SEO strategies should be interconnected and complement each other.

Zib Digital

Zib Digital

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier SEO company in Auckland, Zib Digital, content and SEO cannot work successfully in isolation. Instead, both elements should complement each other, so there must be a focus on creating great content in order to improve a website's search engine results page ranking.

As Zib Digital explains, it takes effort to get organic search visibility, rankings and traffic. Google processes billions of searches each day and the algorithms used to sort results are constantly evolving to deliver the most useful and relevant results to users, but one thing remains the same: content is king.

Consistently creating optimised content for a website plays a key role in the success of any SEO strategy. There are a few steps that need to be followed when it comes to optimising content, says Zib Digital. While the main goal should be to create audience-centric content, keyword research is critical to ensure the content can be found through search engines. The leaders in SEO Auckland and beyond advise that to create the most useful and relevant content, the writing should be topic focused and target specific, applicable keywords.

Content needs to be formatted so that it's broken down into small, easy to read sections. Most online readers will skim read the content on a web page to determine if it provides them with the information they are looking for.

Once quality content has been created, there are various technical aspects that also need to be optimised, explains the leading digital marketing agency in Auckland. These include a title tag, meta description and URL and they help search engines understand what a page is about as well as prompting a user to click on the page.

Credibility is an important factor for SEO and Zib Digital explains that gaining high quality backlinks from high authority websites indicates credibility and trust to Google. In fact, the more quality backlinks a website has, the higher it will likely rank on the search engine.

Story continues

When content is optimised for search engines, visibility and exposure of a website drastically increases. With an approach to SEO that is proven to deliver results, speak to the experts in digital marketing in Auckland today.

Contact us - https://zibdigital.co.nz

Katie McAleese + 64 272 757 059

Related Images













Image 1: Zib Digital









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



