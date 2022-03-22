SEO master mind's founder launches a book on SEO Audit for the convenience of their clients

SEO Mastermind’s founder Chris Palmer is an experienced Search Engine Marketing professional with 11 years of passion. Recently he wrote and formatted a guidebook for emerging content creators on search engine optimization where he gave helpful tips on technicalities of SEO Audits.

Tamaqua, PA, USA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SEO Mastermind Community is a Search engine Optimization testing experiments group that heavily focuses on local SEO testing. Testing for the truth of what works and moves the needle. It works on testing local SERPs but is not limited to local only. It is a community where professionals behind can all grow together. This group is not only limited to SEO testing.

It was developed by an experienced Search Engine Marketing professional named Chris palmer with 11 years of passion. A demonstrated history of working in the SEO, SMM, advertising industry. He possesses considerable skills, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing Strategy, Pay Per Click (PPC), and Economics, to list a few. Strong professional with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics Major focused in Marketing from Lehigh University Pennsylvania.

In a recent development, he wrote and designed a guidebook full of tips on SEO Audit. Many emerging content writers, creators and marketers can benefit in numerous ways and boost their content and increase their search engine optimization on their website.

SEO Testing Mastermind Community group meets weekly every Thursday 12-2:30 EST

Users have Access to Recorded Sessions.

SEO Testers is compensated monetarily for submitting tests that lead to a result.

SEO Testing Mastermind Community Members Get Access to Most SEO Training Programs Offered by Chris Palmer SEO.

Not Just a Testing Group, Hot Seat Q&A, Also Highest Level Of Mastermind Access.

Affordable SEO Service Packages by SEO Expert Chris Palmer

At SEO Testing Mastermind, they offer various SEO services to help their user's businesses. Their flexible SEO packages are focused on building a strong foundation for their client's online success, offering countless ways to reach their target customers—wherever they are searching. When working with them as their SEO service provider, they can choose which SEO plan suits their business and digital marketing objectives.

Their SEO team optimizes their user's websites for all major search engines. Google remains the dominant search engine in most countries, but several other search engines account for a good portion of organic traffic across the internet. Some of the most popular search engines include Google, Bing, Yahoo, Baidu, Yandex, Ask and DuckDuckGo.

Moreover, SEO Testing Mastermind's SEO team is well-versed in the nuances of Google My Business (GMB). They can set up and optimize their user’s GMB listing with all accurate and relevant information to help gain exposure for their user’s business in the local search results and Google Maps.

Various factors influence the creation of an optimization plan. The simplest way to figure out the right approach for the user's line presence is to talk with a qualified SEO expert. A professional SEO company will determine the best long-term SEO strategy for their client's business.

Potential clients and interested marketeers can acquire more information about Chris Palmer Marketing on their official website.

Website: https://www.seomastermind.org/

CONTACT: Name: Chris Palmer Organization: SEO MASTERMIND Address: 30 W Broad St fl2 Tamaqua PA 18252 Phone: (570) 810-1080



