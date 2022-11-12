U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,806.80
    -354.90 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

SEO Rockstars 2022 Renowned SEO Event Launches Its 11th Annual Conference

SEO Rockstars
·3 min read
Dallas, Texas, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO Rockstars created by the founder of SEONitro, the SEO Intelligence Agency, and PageOneEngine, Dori Friend, SEO Rockstars is a yearly conference that is renowned for assembling some of the biggest names from the world of SEO.

Occurring between the 10th and the 12th of November in Dallas, Texas, the event promises to give attendees a chance to discover critical insights, hear compelling case studies, and learn carefully guarded industry secrets from an impressive list of international speakers.

Industry Specialists

Committed to being 100% no-pitch, SEO Rockstars has invited only the most reputable SEO companies and individuals to share their essential insights, new techniques, and invaluable advice in a variety of crucial SEO areas.

Some of the expert speakers include:

  • Magic PR – Created in 2018, Magic PR had the intention to integrate link building within carefully crafted press releases to produce SEO content that would rank highly on search engines. After building partnerships with some of the top press distribution services from around the world and helping rank businesses at number one on Google, Magic PR’s proficiency was quickly recognized by the SEO Intelligence Agency (SIA) and, in 2019, was rewarded the prestigious ‘Best Press Release Service for Ranking and Link Building.’

  • Clint Butler – A digital marketing and SEO specialist, Clint Butler knows how to yield results by utilizing carefully targeted SEO and content marketing strategies for a wide range of businesses. Now with his own digital marketing agency, he is excited to share his expertise and services with the attendees at SEO Rockstars.

  • Ted Kubaitis – With a plethora of technical and SEO experience from big-name retailers and Microsoft, Ted Kubaitis is the CEO and the developer of Cora SEO Software for the SEO Tool Lab. He frequently attends SEO conferences, such as CMSEO, DMSS, as well as previous SEO Rockstars events, to spread his years of specialized knowledge.

  • Liza Parziale – Liza Parziale has spent the last decade building a 7-figure digital marketing agency, as well as founding the agency help site, Agency Fast Track, that teaches SEOs and web developers essential techniques and processes to assist them in building and scaling their own million-dollar businesses. She is SEO Rockstars resident sales and leads generation expert, trainer, and mentor.

  • Craig Campbell – A Glasgow based SEO expert, Craig Campbell has utilized the last 18 years to become an SEO expert. He has extensive experience in SEO, YouTube, and frequently trains other marketers, agency, and business owners on the best way to expand their exposure online.

With this impressive list of experts from around the world, attendees of this year’s SEO Rockstars can expect the latest SEO insider information, as well as up-to-date and verified strategies that are guaranteed to boost their SEO knowledge and make valuable industry connections that would be impossible anywhere else.

More information

To find out more about this year’s SEO Rockstars event, please visit the website at https://thenewsfront.com/organisation/seo-rockstars/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/seo-rockstars-renowned-seo-conference-launches-its-11th-annual-event/

CONTACT: SEO Rockstars https://seorockstars.us pr@seorockstars.us


