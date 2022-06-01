seoClarity Acquires RankSense, World's Leading Edge SEO Automation Solution

seoClarity
·2 min read
Image
Image

Acquisition Expands Growth of ClarityAutomate, seoClarity's Next-Generation SEO Execution Platform

CHICAGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- seoClarity—the enterprise SEO platform that combines world-class data, AI insights, and execution—has announced the acquisition of RankSense's technology, furthering the growth of their new SEO execution platform, ClarityAutomate.

"This acquisition of RankSense's technology and IP adds another set of capabilities to our ClarityAutomate platform for enterprises," said Mitul Gandhi, co-founder and Chief Architect of seoClarity. "It paves the path for our vision of providing the most complete SEO technology to test, execute, and automate challenging SEO projects at scale."

RankSense, founded in 2015, was passionately led by the late Hamlet Batista, who conceptualized and introduced the first Edge SEO platform in the marketplace. His powerful innovation has allowed companies to overcome limitations in technology and engineering resources to implement optimizations at scale.

RankSense complements ClarityAutomate's no-code SEO platform with additional machine learning solutions to SEO challenges, new approaches for scaling SEO, and automated Core Web Vitals page speed improvements—all without the need for dev resources. 

"Hamlet's contributions to the advancement of SEO amplified the greatest need in our industry: a faster way to test and execute complex SEO projects," Gandhi said. "We are honored to continue Hamlet's pioneering work and carry on his legacy in this way."

With this acquisition, seoClarity accelerates its development of technology to help solve the biggest challenges facing SEOs today, including the agility to overcome developer and technology gaps to:

  • Make critical fixes immediately

  • Update on-page SEO changes at scale

  • Run SEO tests to determine the winning approach

  • Automate internal linking

  • Apply page speed optimizations

  • Deploy schema effortlessly

The acquisition comes at a time when seoClarity intends to announce their next release of capabilities from ClarityAutomate later this spring. Page Optimizer was released earlier this year and Split Tester was released last month.

Hamlet's spouse, Odette Martinez, stated that "Hamlet had a passion for the search industry and solving SEO challenges. His contributions were vast and generous, and this move by seoClarity ensures that his vision and legacy will move forward."

"This acquisition not only helps us grow ClarityAutomate, it further ensures that Hamlet's contributions to the SEO community reverberate as advancements continue to be made in SEO technology," Gandhi stated.

While financial details about the acquisition were not disclosed, the terms of the deal are supported by seoClarity's recent $30MM commitment to their tech growth.

For more information about ClarityAutomate, current clients may reach out to their Client Success Manager; all enterprise SEOs experiencing similar challenges are encouraged to sign-up for a demo.

Contact: Mary Kate Mack
Email: mmack@seoclarity.net

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • QUESTEX ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARRANGEMENT WITH SKEENA

    QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) (OTCQX: QEXGF) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that QuestEx and Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena") have completed the previously announced acquisition by Skeena of QuestEx by way of plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") effective at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 1, 2022.

  • First Horizon shareholders approve proposed $13.4B deal with TD

    First Horizon shareholders have approved the locally based bank's deal with Toronto-based TD Bank Group, which is set to result in the 158-year-old institution's acquisition.

  • Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Accretive Viking Light Oil Acquisition in Saskatchewan Expanding Current Production Over 50%, Bought Deal Financing, Revised Guidance and Three Year Strategic Plan

    Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arms-length definitive agreement to acquire synergistic assets in the Viking area of West-central Saskatchewan (the "Viking Acquisition") for approximately $260 million, funding details for which are outlined below. The Viking Acquisition is expected to close on or about July 6, 2022 (the "Closing Date") with an effective date of May 1, 2022.

  • DoorDash sees tepid Q2 for Wolt as it completes $3.5 billion takeover

    U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash forecast a slowdown in second-quarter orders at Wolt Enterprises from the start of the year as it completed the $3.5 billion purchase of the European business in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. The all-share deal to buy Helsinki-based Wolt had been worth more than $8 billion when it was announced in November, but DoorDash's share price has since declined amid a sector sell-off, while the U.S. dollar has strengthened. In filings announcing the closing of the deal, DoorDash raised forecasts for its own standalone gross marketplace order value (GOV) to at least $12.5 billion in the second quarter from at least $12.1 billion previously.

  • Gold Fields Slumps After $7 Billion Purchase of Canadian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. slumped after agreeing to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. for about $7 billion in an all-share deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash T

  • Spirit Airlines Shareholders Urged to Reject Frontier Deal by Proxy-Advisory Firm

    Proxy-advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services says the move would push Spirit’s board to negotiate more seriously with JetBlue.

  • Khiron to Acquire EU-GMP-Certified German Pharmaceuticals Manufacturer and Wholesaler, Expanding its European Footprint

    Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Europe and Latin America, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH ("Pharmadrug GmbH") from its parent PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTC:LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug").

  • SCHWAZZE CLOSES ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF URBAN HEALTH & WELLNESS, INC.

    Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announced today that it closed the transaction to acquire substantially all the assets of Urban Health & Wellness, Inc. ("Urban"). The transaction includes the adult use Urban Dispensary, located at West 38th Avenue and Clay Street, in Denver's vibrant Highlands neighborhood as well as a 7,200 square foot indoor cultivation facility (2,700 square feet of canopy) located in Denver, Colorado. This purchase continues Schwazze's aggr

  • GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. announces approval for normal course issuer bid

    GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) announced today that a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") authorized by its Board of Directors to purchase for cancellation during the next 12 months up to 500,000 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 3.5% of the aggregate number of subordinate voting shares outstanding as of the close of business on May 20, 2022, has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

  • Blackstone Nears About $5 Billion Deal for Advarra

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Blackstone Inc. is nearing a deal to buy Advarra Inc. from Genstar Capital in a transaction that would value the drug-research services firm at about $5 billion, according to a people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced

  • Proxy advisory firm ISS urges 'no' vote on Spirit-Frontier deal

    Institutional Shareholder Services says Spirit shareholders should vote against the proposed merger deal with Frontier.

  • Binance-Supported Deal for Forbes to Go Public Via SPAC Is Called Off

    Binance had invested $200 million in Forbes earlier this year as part of the plan.

  • Isaac Mizrahi Brand Sold to WHP Global in Deal Valued at $68 Million

    WHP's chairman and cofounder said international growth is on the agenda for the Mizrahi brand, and that WHP is on the prowl for further brand acquisitions.

  • Franklin Templeton Will Buy Alcentra in European Credit Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Franklin Resources Inc. agreed to buy Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s European credit and debt subsidiary, Alcentra, as the money manager bets bigger on alternative assets to boost performance.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • BENIGNI & K JOINS AMERICA DOMANI AS ITALIAN MARKET OPERATING PARTNER

    America Domani today announced Benigni & K (BK), a top European consulting firm, has joined as a shareholder and strategic partner.

  • Nexi strikes $412 million buy of BPER's retailer payment business

    Italian payments group Nexi has agreed to buy the shop payments business of BPER Banca and Banco Di Sardegna in a deal worth up to 384 million euro ($412 million) that brings in a network of more than 110,000 retailers. Nexi, one of Europe's leading payments company, has been steadily expanding its operations serving merchants through similar acquisitions, including a landmark 1 billion euro deal with Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo in 2019. Under the latest accord, Nexi will buy the merchant payment and Point of Sales (POS) operations of both BPER and its Banco di Sardegna subsidiary.

  • Pluribus Technologies Corp. Expands in Digital Enablement Vertical through Acquisition of Rowanwood

    Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquiror of small, profitable software companies, today announced that pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated May 30, 2022, the "Share Purchase Agreement") it has acquired (the "Acquisition") all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rowanwood Professional Service Limited ("Rowanwood" or "RPSL").

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.