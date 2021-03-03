SEOCon Jakarta is Back with New Knowledge and Result on 2021 For Search and Digital Marketers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEOCon Jakarta consistently provides insight and knowledge in the world of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) in the focus of the growing digital industry today. Even in the midst of a pandemic like now, SEOCon Jakarta remains committed to re-organizing virtual SEOCon Jakarta 2021 with a mission for digital marketing professionals to become more familiar with SEO strategies within the support of SEO communities.

Ryan Kristo Muljono, the initiator of SEOCon Jakarta, mentioned, "The search engine has evolved in the past few months, not only from the machine but also from the user. The rapid and frequent changes in SEO mean that the practitioners who work with it must be able to understand all the new SEO knowledge, especially when SEO is also in line with digital marketing in which the combination brings great benefit for the business. That's why SEOCon Jakarta is back this year. Now is the time to align your SEO and digital marketing knowledge."

SEOCon Jakarta 2021 will be joined by more than 30 speakers from renowned companies and SEO communities around the world, namely Jon Earnshaw, Lukasz Zelezny, Eric Siu, Kaitlyn Blosser, Martin Splitt, Iona Carina and many more. Extended practical knowledge and insights about proven SEO strategies in real world, from SEO for business to technical SEO and from on-page to off-page SEO, will be shared in the talks. These topics will be covered throughout with in the first two days of the conference and on the third day a full day workshop will be held exclusively.

Pi Datametrics' CTO Jon Earnshaw also added saying, "If SEOCon Jakarta 2021 is as big and as productive as last year, then, it should be a phenomenal event. The last event was the highlight of my SEO calendar - a super-engaged audience and so many insights to be taken away. This event is great because the speakers bring real hands-on experience to the stage and you get to learn exactly what it takes to make today's digital marketing campaigns a success. As a search professional, you will actually get to take home implementable and actionable insight and that alone is worth its weight in gold."

Organized by Toffee Events, SEOCon Jakarta 2021 will be held for three consecutive days on March 17 - 19, 2021, conveying the theme of "Search in the New World". Unlike what we did in past years, SEOCon Jakarta 2021 will be held virtually through a Virtual Exhibition platform, which enables its attendees to experience an interactive virtual venue with a Conference Room, Business Matching, and Interactive Booth presented by SEOCon's partners.

Be prepared to take in diverse perspectives on SEO insights from the stages available. All the talks can be accessed for free (registration needed) as everyone is welcome to experience the largest annual SEO online conference in Indonesia featuring the best in their fields – SEOCon Jakarta. Visit SEOCon Jakarta 2021 official webpage at www.seocon.id or follow our social media to stay up to date with SEOCon Jakarta 2021 and click this link: seocon.id/register for registration.

About Toffee Events, SEOCon Jakarta 2021's organizer

Toffee Events is a boutique event management based in Indonesia, providing tailored event management solutions. Under the management of PT Klik EO Indonesia, Toffee Events has some register annual events, speaker managements, corporate training and events, serving both local and international markets. For SEOCon, Toffee Events partners with Alcormice, another leading MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention, Exhibition) Event operators in Indonesia.

For further information, contact us at +62 878 010 010 17 / support@toffee.id

